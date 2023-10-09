Trending

🏀 Women's attendance record on watch this weekend

🔥 Top impact freshmen so far this volleyball season

😴 Why Albany is a sleeper in the FCS playoff race
soccer-men-d1 flag

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | October 9, 2023

Wake Forest men's soccer crashes Week 7's Power 5 rankings

Wake Forest crashes Week 7's Power 5 rankings

There's a new contender in Week 7's Power 5 rankings and there's movement in the top three. As the competition in conference play heightens, a plague of draws riddled last week's scoreboards making those winning teams loom above. Among them, is Wake Forest. The Deacs slide in and Missouri State drops out after a tough loss to unranked Memphis and a tie to No. 25 UIC. Our on-the-road reporter Andrew McDevitt has a fresh Power 5 for Week 7 of men's college soccer.

Here's the breakdown:

5. Wake Forest | 8-1-3 (Prev. NR)

Welcome to the mix Wake Forest! The Deacs are turning heads with their steady run of wins, five in fact with their most recent shutout on the road at NC State (3-0). The team has not lost since its first ACC matchup at Pitt and has since earned three conference clean sheets. The Demon Deacons will return home for a four-match homestand starting Tuesday, Oct. 10, against non-conference foe Wofford followed by an ACC rivalry showdown on Saturday, Oct. 14, against North Carolina. 

4. West Virginia | 8-0-4 (2)

The Mountaineers cling to their no-loss record after a hard-fought draw with James Madison (2-2) and a final non-conference tie with Loyola Maryland (1-1). WVU battled all 90 minutes against JMU, rallying from a goal down twice and earning Yutaro Tsukada his eighth assist of the season. The senior has now delivered the most assists in the Sunbelt and second-most in the country. Next up, the Mountaineers will travel to play South Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 12.

3. Akron | 8-0-4 (4)

The Zips come out of the weekend six points stronger after blanking Northern Kentucky (2-0) and DePaul (3-0). Junior Jason Shokalook shined as the team's second-half savior scoring two goals in each game and bringing his season total to ten — Shokalook has earned a brace in three consecutive matches. Shokalook will look to continue his torrent of goals on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as the Zips drive up the interstate to take on Cleveland State. 


2. UCF | 6-1-2 (3)

The Knights move up a spot after picking up a 2-0 shutout over Georgia Southern where senior Lucca Dourado scored two from the edge of the box. The Knights outshot their opponent 17-4 provoking the Eagles enough for them to pick up a red card in the 50th minute. Playing up a man, Dourado took advantage of a wide-open net scoring his second of the night and 34th of his career. Next up, UCF will travel to face Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 14.

1. Marshall | 11-0 (1)

The Thundering Herd keep up their Sunbelt reign and extend their win streak. Marshall’s back line put out an unbeatable performance for the seventh time this season, blanking Georgia State in a 2-0 victory. Andrew Bell found himself on the six and slotted in a cheeky volley to earn his seventh goal of the season in front of a packed home crowd. The Herd will look to stay on top as they host Coastal Carolina on Friday night. 

NCAA DI men's soccer committee to reveal in-season top 16 on Friday, Oct. 20 on ACC Network

The NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Committee will reveal its in-season top 16 on Friday, Oct. 20 during the Boston College vs. Clemson match.
READ MORE

Missouri State men's soccer sails into Week 6 Power 5 rankings

Here's the latest men's college soccer Power 5 rankings, highlighted by Missouri State's rise.
READ MORE

2023 women's and men's College Cup: Dates, times, schedule

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 women's and men's College Cup.
READ MORE

DI Men's Soccer News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners