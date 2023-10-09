Wake Forest men's soccer crashes Week 7's Power 5 rankings

There's a new contender in Week 7's Power 5 rankings and there's movement in the top three. As the competition in conference play heightens, a plague of draws riddled last week's scoreboards making those winning teams loom above. Among them, is Wake Forest. The Deacs slide in and Missouri State drops out after a tough loss to unranked Memphis and a tie to No. 25 UIC. Our on-the-road reporter Andrew McDevitt has a fresh Power 5 for Week 7 of men's college soccer.

Here's the breakdown:

5. Wake Forest | 8-1-3 (Prev. NR)

Welcome to the mix Wake Forest! The Deacs are turning heads with their steady run of wins, five in fact with their most recent shutout on the road at NC State (3-0). The team has not lost since its first ACC matchup at Pitt and has since earned three conference clean sheets. The Demon Deacons will return home for a four-match homestand starting Tuesday, Oct. 10, against non-conference foe Wofford followed by an ACC rivalry showdown on Saturday, Oct. 14, against North Carolina.

Double the Deacs in the first half 🎩 pic.twitter.com/PYmjYJCExO — Wake Forest Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) October 6, 2023

4. West Virginia | 8-0-4 (2)

The Mountaineers cling to their no-loss record after a hard-fought draw with James Madison (2-2) and a final non-conference tie with Loyola Maryland (1-1). WVU battled all 90 minutes against JMU, rallying from a goal down twice and earning Yutaro Tsukada his eighth assist of the season. The senior has now delivered the most assists in the Sunbelt and second-most in the country. Next up, the Mountaineers will travel to play South Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 12.

3. Akron | 8-0-4 (4)

The Zips come out of the weekend six points stronger after blanking Northern Kentucky (2-0) and DePaul (3-0). Junior Jason Shokalook shined as the team's second-half savior scoring two goals in each game and bringing his season total to ten — Shokalook has earned a brace in three consecutive matches. Shokalook will look to continue his torrent of goals on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as the Zips drive up the interstate to take on Cleveland State.

A goal by Jason Shokalook in the 55' gives @ZipsMSoc a 1-0 lead over Northern Kentucky pic.twitter.com/Ces8rrHlvM — Akron Zips M Soccer (@ZipsMSoc) October 4, 2023



2. UCF | 6-1-2 (3)

The Knights move up a spot after picking up a 2-0 shutout over Georgia Southern where senior Lucca Dourado scored two from the edge of the box. The Knights outshot their opponent 17-4 provoking the Eagles enough for them to pick up a red card in the 50th minute. Playing up a man, Dourado took advantage of a wide-open net scoring his second of the night and 34th of his career. Next up, UCF will travel to face Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 14.

With career goal No. 3⃣3⃣, Lucca stands alone in sixth place on the UCF all-time list! pic.twitter.com/K4USRm7BK1 — UCF Men's Soccer (@UCF_MSoccer) October 7, 2023

1. Marshall | 11-0 (1)

The Thundering Herd keep up their Sunbelt reign and extend their win streak. Marshall’s back line put out an unbeatable performance for the seventh time this season, blanking Georgia State in a 2-0 victory. Andrew Bell found himself on the six and slotted in a cheeky volley to earn his seventh goal of the season in front of a packed home crowd. The Herd will look to stay on top as they host Coastal Carolina on Friday night.