WVU men's soccer passes Akron in Week 8's Power 5 ranking

Wake Forest comes off a stellar week, keeping its name in the mix and the No. 3 and No. 4 swap in this week's Power Ranking. These top 5 teams are consistently hitting their marks week in and week out, with the prospect of a conference title just around the bend.



Here's the breakdown of Andrew McDevitt's Power ranking for Week 8 of men's college soccer:

5. Wake Forest | 10-1-3 (Prev. 5)

The Deacs kept their momentum in high gear with a pair of home wins against Wofford (2-0) and No. 14 UNC (1-0). Saturday's narrow defeat of the Heels came from the squad's leading goal-scorer, Roald Mitchell who has tallied eight on the season. The ACC victory marks the Deacs' fourth clean sheet in a row, maintaining their status at the top of the ACC table with just two conference match-ups to go. Wake Forest continues their homestand on Tuesday, Oct. 17 as they host Robert Morris.

4. Akron | 9-0-5 (3)

The Zips dropped a spot after a scoreless draw at unranked Xavier clouded their road win at Cleveland State (3-0) earlier in the week. Once again, junior Jason Shokalook put out a massive performance as the team's second-half savior, recording his second hat trick of the season against Cleveland State and bringing his total goals to a whopping 13. Despite Saturday's desolate scoreboard, the Zips recorded 12 shots with five of them coming from Shokalook and five overall finding the target. Akron will travel again this week to battle Creighton on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

3. West Virginia | 9-0-4 (4)

Senior Yutaro Tsukada, who leads the Sunbelt in assists, decided it was his turn to find the net on Thursday's road game at South Carolina. Tsukada slotted in the game-winner for the Mountaineers in the 71st minute securing a 3-2 victory over the Gamecocks. WVU stands behind No.1 Marshall on the Sunbelt table but will have their shot at toppling the Herd on Wednesday as they host the undefeated Marshall.

Shoot the ball on target and good things may happen!#HailWV | @YUTARO169244531 pic.twitter.com/WbWWOiXB0P — WVU Men's Soccer (@WVUMensSoccer) October 13, 2023

2. UCF | 7-1-2 (2)

Lucca Duardo stepped up yet again as the knight in shining armor scoring a brace to lead the Knights to an impressive 2-1 road victory over Old Dominion. Duardo has been UCF's sole goal scorer in the past two matches and now has eight goals on the season, three of them game-winners. Next up, UCF will host Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, then travel to face South Carolina on Sunday in what will be their second to last weekend of regular-season conference play.

Shoot the ball on target and good things may happen!#HailWV | @YUTARO169244531 pic.twitter.com/WbWWOiXB0P — WVU Men's Soccer (@WVUMensSoccer) October 13, 2023



1. Marshall | 12-0 (1)

No surprise here, the Herd stays on top. Marshall has dismantled every competitor this season but has just reached a new season-high six goals against their latest victim, Coastal Carolina. The 6-1 victory saw two goals by junior Pablo Simon and three assists from leading goal scorer Matthew Bell. Oh yeah, and a world-class bicycle kick from senior Ayman Sordo. The undefeated team will face West Virginia in a Sun Belt top-2 matchup on Wednesday and play Kentucky on Sunday.