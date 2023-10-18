No. 5 West Virginia men's soccer scores 5 goals, downs No. 1 Marshall

Entering play on Wednesday night, No. 1-ranked and undefeated Marshall had only allowed five goals all season.

Then came West Virginia.

A record-setting crowd of 3,147 at the Mountain State Derby witnessed no shortage of offense in Morgantown for No. 5 West Virginia’s 5-2 win over No. 1 Marshall — marking the first win for the Mountaineers over a No. 1 team since October 18th, 2011, when they beat then-No. 1 UConn, 2-0.

Before Wednesday night, the Thundering Herd had only trailed for 4:14 all season in a match against Georgia Southern on October 1st. That changed when West Virginia responded to an early 1-0 deficit with three straight goals under two minutes of each other early in the first half.

West Virginia forward Marcus Caldeira led the impressive offensive effort for the Mountaineers by putting together a career night. Recording his first career hat-trick, Caldeira scored two of West Virginia’s three first-half goals and added a third in the 64th minute to give the Mountaineers insurance. The hat-trick marks the first by a West Virginia player since Andy Bevin did so against Buffalo in 2014.

Caldeira now has a Sun Belt-leading 12 goals on the season after his second career multi-goal performance.

West Virginia improves to 10-0-4 and continues on a 14-match unbeaten streak, the longest for WVU to begin a season and the second-longest in program history since a 17-match streak in the 1967-68 seasons.