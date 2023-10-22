TRENDING 📈

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | October 22, 2023

No. 1 Marshall men's soccer falls to Kentucky in second straight loss

WVU men's soccer passes Akron in Week 8's Power 5 ranking

Kentucky men's soccer delivered No. 1 Marshall their second straight loss this season, stomping out the embers of what was a 12-game win streak. Marshall first tasted defeat last week in a devastating 5-2 loss at WVU.

The Wildcats' spirits weren't far off either. The 2-0 upset over the Herd was Kentucky's first win since Sep. 8th against Lipscomb. Between then and now the Wildcats have settled for an even slew of losses and ties, but tonight was different.

With not much to lose and a whole lot to prove, Kentucky started on their front foot and pushed high into Marshall's half to earn a penalty shot early in the match. About fifteen minutes later, Mason Visconti struck again. This time, off a half volley in the box. 

The Wildcats finished out the half ahead and would go on to defend the remainder of the match to a shutout. The Herd couldn't seem to land a shot, posting 8 shots a half but only finding the frame four times. The Kentucky backline put up a strong stance, dropping in a fifth defender for the second half and holding strong against Marshall's 8 corners.

Last week, Marshall was named No. 1 by the NCAA Division I men's soccer committee in their midseason top 16 release, and for the past five weeks, Marshall has held a strong grip on the top spot of the United Soccer Coaches poll. With conference tournaments just around the bend, the Herd is in danger of losing their No. 1 spot.

 

