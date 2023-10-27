TRENDING 📈

Maria Howell | NCAA.com | October 27, 2023

Tracking 2023 DI men's college soccer conference tournament schedules, automatic bids for the NCAA tournament

Syracuse vs. Indiana: 2022 Men's College Cup championship highlights

The 2023 DI men's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 48-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 23 conferences that participate in Division I. 

Out of the 23 AQs, 21 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining two are earned by winning the Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings).

An additional 25 will be selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The complete 48-team field will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 13, during a selection show on NCAA.com.

🏆 College Cup schedule

Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament. 

Conference Automatic Bid Schedule Location
American   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
America East   First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12		 Campus sites
ACC   First round: Nov. 1
Quarters: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12		 First three rounds: Campus sites
Final: Cary, NC
A-10   First round: Nov. 3-4
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12		 Campus sites
ASUN   First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 6
Final: Nov. 11		 Campus sites
Big East   First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Boyds, MD
Big South   Semis: Nov. 5
Final: Nov. 11		 Campus sites
Big Ten   First round: Nov. 3
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by higher seed
Big West   First round: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 11		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by higher seed
Colonial   First round: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 5
Final: Nov. 11		 First two rounds: Campus sites
Final: Hosted by higher seed

Horizon League

   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 11		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
Ivy League   Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 12		 Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
Metro Atlantic   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12		 Campus sites (higher seed)

Missouri Valley

   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 11		 First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
Northeast   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12		 Campus sites
Ohio Valley   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 11		 Edwardsville, Il
Pac-12   N/A N/A
Patriot League   First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 7
Final: Nov. 11		 Campus sites
SoCon   First round: Nov. 3
Semis: Nov. 5
Final: Nov. 11/12		 Campus sites

Summit League

   Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 11		 Tulsa, OK
Sun Belt   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12		 Campus sites
WAC   First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 11		 Las Vegas, NV
WCC   N/A N/A

Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 13, the 2023 DI men's soccer championship begins on Thursday, Nov. 16. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion.

The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina on Dec. 11, 2023, at 6 p.m. ET. 

