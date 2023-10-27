Tracking 2023 DI men's college soccer conference tournament schedules, automatic bids for the NCAA tournament

The 2023 DI men's soccer tournament is approaching, and nearly half of the 48-team field will be filled out by the automatic qualifiers (AQ) from each of the 23 conferences that participate in Division I.
Out of the 23 AQs, 21 are earned by winning the conference tournament, while the remaining two are earned by winning the Pac-12 and West Coast Conference regular season championships (decided by conference standings).
An additional 25 will be selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The complete 48-team field will be released at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 13, during a selection show on NCAA.com.
🏆 College Cup schedule
Tap or click on each conference below to access full brackets and more information about each postseason tournament.
|Conference
|Automatic Bid
|Schedule
|Location
|American
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12
|First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
|America East
|First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12
|Campus sites
|ACC
|First round: Nov. 1
Quarters: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12
|First three rounds: Campus sites
Final: Cary, NC
|A-10
|First round: Nov. 3-4
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12
|Campus sites
|ASUN
|First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 6
Final: Nov. 11
|Campus sites
|Big East
|First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12
|First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Boyds, MD
|Big South
|Semis: Nov. 5
Final: Nov. 11
|Campus sites
|Big Ten
|First round: Nov. 3
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12
|First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by higher seed
|Big West
|First round: Nov. 1
Semis: Nov. 4
Final: Nov. 11
|First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by higher seed
|Colonial
|First round: Nov. 2
Semis: Nov. 5
Final: Nov. 11
|First two rounds: Campus sites
Final: Hosted by higher seed
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 11
|First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
|Ivy League
|Semis: Nov. 10
Final: Nov. 12
|Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
|Metro Atlantic
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12
|Campus sites (higher seed)
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 11
|First round: Campus sites
Semis/final: Hosted by No. 1 seed
|Northeast
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 12
|Campus sites
|Ohio Valley
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 11
|Edwardsville, Il
|Pac-12
|N/A
|N/A
|Patriot League
|First round: Nov. 4
Semis: Nov. 7
Final: Nov. 11
|Campus sites
|SoCon
|First round: Nov. 3
Semis: Nov. 5
Final: Nov. 11/12
|Campus sites
|Semis: Nov. 9
Final: Nov. 11
|Tulsa, OK
|Sun Belt
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 12
|Campus sites
|WAC
|First round: Nov. 5
Semis: Nov. 8
Final: Nov. 11
|Las Vegas, NV
|WCC
|N/A
|N/A
Following the bracket reveal on Nov. 13, the 2023 DI men's soccer championship begins on Thursday, Nov. 16. From there, four rounds will be played leading up to the College Cup, where semifinals and finals will be held to crown a champion.
The College Cup culminates with the national championship in Cary, North Carolina on Dec. 11, 2023, at 6 p.m. ET.