Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 1, 2023

Men's college soccer: No. 1 UCF falls to James Madison

SMU slides in, UCF tops Week 10' men's soccer Power 5

The Halloween horrors hit the top-ranked men's college soccer team, No. 1 UCF, as the Knights fell on the road to James Madison 2-1.

UCF entered the game looking to celebrate senior night as both Sun Belt teams played their season finale. The Knights came out firing, taking a 1-0 lead 6:13 into the game off the right foot of Clarence Awoudor, and played solid defense to keep James Madison scoreless in the first half.

The second half looked to be more of the same as the nation's No. 1 team tried to end its season with a seventh straight win. That is, until the 71st minute hit. With just under 20 minutes left in the game, James Madison tied the game up with a goal from Rodrigo Robles. Both teams battled in a 1-1 game until the Dukes took the lead with 87:18 to play as Cameron Arnold knocked in the go-ahead goal. From there, James Madison outlasted UCF for the 2-1 win.

The win now gives James Madison a 1-1-1 record against top-three ranked teams this fall and ties its all-time series with UCF 2-2. With the loss, UCF loses the Sun Belt regular season title to Marshall, giving the Thundering Herd home-field advantage in the Sun Belt conference tournament.

