TRENDING 📈

😤 Caitlin Clark leads Iowa WBB over Virginia Tech

🏐 No. 4 Stanford downs No. 6 Oregon

DI women's soccer first round

🏃‍♀️ DI XC regionals schedule
soccer-men-d3 flag

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 6, 2023

2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule

DIII men's soccer: 2023 selection show

The 2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer selection show and bracket release will stream live on NCAA.com at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6.

The tournament consists of a classic 64-team field, dedicating 41 slots to automatic qualifiers and the remaining 23 berths to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 DIII men's soccer tournament:

  • First/second rounds: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12 at campus sites*
  • Sectional rounds: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19 at campus sites*
  • Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 1 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
  • National championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE INTERACTIVE BRACKET 

DIII men's soccer tournament bracket

2023 DIII Men's Soccer Bracket

 

DIII men's soccer scores, schedule

  • Franklin and Marshall vs. Geneva, November 10, 4:00 p.m.
  • Connecticut College vs. Denison, November 10, 6:30 p.m.
  • Calvin vs. Greenville, November 10, 4:00 p.m.
  • Wartburg vs. Gust. Adolphus, November 10, 6:30 p.m.
  • Mary Washington vs. Neumann, November 11, 11:00 a.m.
  • Kenyon vs. Dominican (IL), November 11, 11:00 am
  • Amherst vs. SUNY Poly, November 11, 11:00 a.m.
  • Cortland vs. Alfred St., November 11, 11:00 a.m.
  • Middlebury vs. Western New Eng., November 11, 11:00 a.m.
  • Wash. & Lee vs. WestConn, November 11, 11:00 a.m.
  • UChicago vs. Ill. Wesleyan, November 11, 12:00 p.m.
  • St. Olaf vs. Wis-Superior, November 11, 12:00 p.m.
  • Messiah vs. Baruch, November 11, 1:00 p.m.
  • Emory vs. Brevard, November 11, 1:00 p.m.
  • Tufts vs. Bridgewater St., November 11, 1:00 p.m.
  • John Carroll vs. St. Mary's (MD), November 11, 1:30 p.m.
  • Stevens vs. WPI, November 11, 1:30 p.m.
  • Washington Col. vs. Otterbein, November 11, 1:30 p.m.
  • SUNY Oneonta vs. Catholic, November 11, 1:30 p.m.
  • CWRU vs. Hobart, November 11, 1:30 p.m.
  • Johns Hopkins vs. Babson, November 11, 1:30 p.m.
  • Carleton vs. Pacific Lutheran, November 11, 2:30 p.m.
  • Ohio Wesleyan vs. Rose-Hulman, November 11, 2:30 p.m.
  • Ohio Northern vs. Lynchburg, November 11, 3:30 p.m.
  • Rochester (NY) vs. JWU (Providence), November 11, 3:30 p.m.
  • Colorado College vs. Oglethorpe, November 11, 3:30 p.m.
  • Montclair St vs. Elmira, November 11, 5:00 p.m.
  • Trinity (TX) vs. Texas-Dallas, November 11, 6:00 p.m.
  • Wisconsin Platteville vs. Lake Forest, November 11, 7:00 p.m.
  • Christopher Newport vs. Manhattanville, November 11, 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Thomas (TX) vs. Occidental, November 11, 8:30 p.m.
  • North Central (IL) vs. Wis- Eau Claire, November 11, 9:30 p.m.

DIII men's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 UChicago (22-0-1) Julianna Sitch 2-0 Williams Salem, Va.
2021 Connecticut College (19-4-1) Reuben Burk 1-1 (2ot, pk) Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (2ot) Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

Georgetown, UNC earn first-time entries into Week 11's men's soccer Power 5 rankings

Andrew McDevitt gives a new men's soccer Power 10 ranking ahead of the DI men's soccer selection show. Georgetown and UNC enter the mix for the first time in Week 11.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship bracket announced

The NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Committee has announced the complete 64-team field for the 2023 championship.
READ MORE

College soccer upsets: Top-2 men's teams fall Sunday night in conference tournaments

Both No. 1 UCF and No. 2 Notre Dame were knocked off in their respective conference tournaments on the same night.
READ MORE