2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule

The 2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer selection show and bracket release will stream live on NCAA.com at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6.

The tournament consists of a classic 64-team field, dedicating 41 slots to automatic qualifiers and the remaining 23 berths to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 DIII men's soccer tournament:

First/second rounds: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12 at campus sites*

Sectional rounds: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19 at campus sites*

Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 1 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

National championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE INTERACTIVE BRACKET

DIII men's soccer tournament bracket

DIII men's soccer scores, schedule

Franklin and Marshall vs. Geneva, November 10, 4:00 p.m.

Connecticut College vs. Denison, November 10, 6:30 p.m.

Calvin vs. Greenville, November 10, 4:00 p.m.

Wartburg vs. Gust. Adolphus, November 10, 6:30 p.m.

Mary Washington vs. Neumann, November 11, 11:00 a.m.

Kenyon vs. Dominican (IL), November 11, 11:00 am

Amherst vs. SUNY Poly, November 11, 11:00 a.m.

Cortland vs. Alfred St., November 11, 11:00 a.m.

Middlebury vs. Western New Eng., November 11, 11:00 a.m.

Wash. & Lee vs. WestConn, November 11, 11:00 a.m.

UChicago vs. Ill. Wesleyan, November 11, 12:00 p.m.

St. Olaf vs. Wis-Superior, November 11, 12:00 p.m.

Messiah vs. Baruch, November 11, 1:00 p.m.

Emory vs. Brevard, November 11, 1:00 p.m.

Tufts vs. Bridgewater St., November 11, 1:00 p.m.

John Carroll vs. St. Mary's (MD), November 11, 1:30 p.m.

Stevens vs. WPI, November 11, 1:30 p.m.

Washington Col. vs. Otterbein, November 11, 1:30 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta vs. Catholic, November 11, 1:30 p.m.

CWRU vs. Hobart, November 11, 1:30 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. Babson, November 11, 1:30 p.m.

Carleton vs. Pacific Lutheran, November 11, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan vs. Rose-Hulman, November 11, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio Northern vs. Lynchburg, November 11, 3:30 p.m.

Rochester (NY) vs. JWU (Providence), November 11, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado College vs. Oglethorpe, November 11, 3:30 p.m.

Montclair St vs. Elmira, November 11, 5:00 p.m.

Trinity (TX) vs. Texas-Dallas, November 11, 6:00 p.m.

Wisconsin Platteville vs. Lake Forest, November 11, 7:00 p.m.

Christopher Newport vs. Manhattanville, November 11, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (TX) vs. Occidental, November 11, 8:30 p.m.

North Central (IL) vs. Wis- Eau Claire, November 11, 9:30 p.m.

DIII men's soccer championship history