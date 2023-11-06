2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.
Forty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B and the other 22 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.
All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition on Nov. 10 and 11 or 11 and 12.
Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites on Nov. 17 and 18 or 18 and 19. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place on Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Va., with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played on Dec. 3. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at Kerr Soccer Stadium with games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
The 41 conferences and teams that received an automatic qualification are:
|Conference
|Team
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Alfred State
|American Rivers Conference
|Wartburg
|American Southwest Conference
|UT-Dallas
|Atlantic East
|Neumann
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Baruch
|Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference
|Mary Washington
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Western New England
|Empire 8
|Elmira
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Johnson & Wales
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Rose-Hulman
|Landmark Conference
|Catholic
|Liberty League
|Hobart
|Little East Conference
|WestConn
|Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference
|Bridgewater St.
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Calvin
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Messiah
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Midwest Conference
|Lake Forest
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Olaf
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Amherst
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|WPI
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Montclair State
|North Atlantic Conference
|SUNY Poly Tech
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Dominican (IL)
|Northwest Conference
|Pacific Lutheran
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Ohio Northern
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Lynchburg
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Geneva
|Skyline Conference
|Manhattanville
|Southern Athletic Association
|Oglethorpe
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Occidental
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Thomas (Texas)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Greenville
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|Cortland
|University Athletic Association
|Emory
|United East
|St. Mary’s (MD)
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Superior
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Brevard
The Pool B Berth is:
Wisconsin Eau-Claire
The 22 Pool C Berths are:
Babson
Carleton
Christopher Newport
Colorado Col.
Connecticut Col.
CWRU
Franklin & Marshall
Gust. Adolphus
John Carroll
Kenyon
Middlebury
North Central (IL)
Ohio Wesleyan
Otterbein
Rochester (NY)
SUNY Oneonta
Trinity (TX)
Tufts
UChicago
Washington & Lee
Washinton Col.
Wisconsin-Platteville
Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2023 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Williams in the 2022 championship game.