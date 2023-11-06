TRENDING 📈

2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B and the other 22 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition on Nov. 10 and 11 or 11 and 12.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites on Nov. 17 and 18 or 18 and 19. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place on Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Va., with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played on Dec. 3. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at Kerr Soccer Stadium with games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

The 41 conferences and teams that received an automatic qualification are: 

Conference Team
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Alfred State
American Rivers Conference Wartburg
American Southwest Conference UT-Dallas
Atlantic East Neumann
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Commonwealth Coast Conference Western New England
Empire 8 Elmira
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman
Landmark Conference Catholic
Liberty League Hobart
Little East Conference WestConn
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Bridgewater St.
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Conference Lake Forest
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Olaf
New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference WPI
New Jersey Athletic Conference Montclair State
North Atlantic Conference SUNY Poly Tech
North Coast Athletic Conference Ohio Wesleyan
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (IL)
Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Geneva
Skyline Conference Manhattanville
Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Occidental
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Texas)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville
State University of New York Athletic Conference Cortland
University Athletic Association Emory
United East St. Mary’s (MD)
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior
USA South Athletic Conference Brevard

The Pool B Berth is:

Wisconsin Eau-Claire

The 22 Pool C Berths are:

Babson
Carleton
Christopher Newport
Colorado Col.
Connecticut Col.
CWRU
Franklin & Marshall
Gust. Adolphus
John Carroll
Kenyon
Middlebury
North Central (IL)
Ohio Wesleyan
Otterbein
Rochester (NY)
SUNY Oneonta
Trinity (TX)
Tufts
UChicago
Washington & Lee
Washinton Col.
Wisconsin-Platteville

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2023 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Williams in the 2022 championship game.

