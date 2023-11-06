2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team was selected from Pool B and the other 22 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition on Nov. 10 and 11 or 11 and 12.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites on Nov. 17 and 18 or 18 and 19. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place on Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Va., with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played on Dec. 3. The Division III women’s soccer national semifinals and championship games will also be held at Kerr Soccer Stadium with games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

The 41 conferences and teams that received an automatic qualification are:

Conference Team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Alfred State American Rivers Conference Wartburg American Southwest Conference UT-Dallas Atlantic East Neumann Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Mary Washington College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Commonwealth Coast Conference Western New England Empire 8 Elmira Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman Landmark Conference Catholic Liberty League Hobart Little East Conference WestConn Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Bridgewater St. Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Conference Lake Forest Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Olaf New England Small College Athletic Conference Amherst New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference WPI New Jersey Athletic Conference Montclair State North Atlantic Conference SUNY Poly Tech North Coast Athletic Conference Ohio Wesleyan Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (IL) Northwest Conference Pacific Lutheran Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg Presidents’ Athletic Conference Geneva Skyline Conference Manhattanville Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Occidental Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Texas) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville State University of New York Athletic Conference Cortland University Athletic Association Emory United East St. Mary’s (MD) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Brevard

The Pool B Berth is:

Wisconsin Eau-Claire

The 22 Pool C Berths are:

Babson

Carleton

Christopher Newport

Colorado Col.

Connecticut Col.

CWRU

Franklin & Marshall

Gust. Adolphus

John Carroll

Kenyon

Middlebury

North Central (IL)

Ohio Wesleyan

Otterbein

Rochester (NY)

SUNY Oneonta

Trinity (TX)

Tufts

UChicago

Washington & Lee

Washinton Col.

Wisconsin-Platteville

Log on to ncaa.com for more information regarding the 2023 championship, including the complete bracket with dates and sites. University of Chicago is the defending national champion, having defeated Williams in the 2022 championship game.