2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule

The 2023 DIII men's soccer championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.
The tournament consists of a classic 64-team field, dedicating 41 slots to automatic qualifiers and the remaining 23 berths to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.
Most recently, second-round action wrapped up Sunday, and the tournament will resume this weekend with sectional play. Check out all the matchups on the tournament bracket below:
CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE INTERACTIVE BRACKET
DIII men's soccer tournament bracket
Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 DIII men's soccer tournament:
DIII men's soccer scores, schedule
First round scores - Friday, Nov. 10:
- Franklin and Marshall 1, Geneva 0
- Connecticut College 3 vs. Denison 1 (2OT)
- Calvin 5, Greenville 0
- Gust. Adolphus 3, Wartburg 1
First round scores - Saturday, Nov. 11:
- Mary Washington 3, Neumann 1
- Kenyon 2, Dominican (IL) 0
- Amherst 2, SUNY Poly 1
- Cortland 2, Alfred St. 1
- Middlebury 3, Western New Eng. 0
- Wash. & Lee 2, WestConn 0
- Tufts 3, Bridgewater St. 0
- UChicago 3, Ill. Wesleyan 1
- St. Olaf 7, Wis-Superior 1
- Messiah 6, Baruch 0
- Emory 3, Brevard 0
- Lehman 3, Saint Elizabeth 1
- SUNY Oneonta 2, Catholic 1
- Washington Col. 2, Otterbein 1
- John Carroll 1, St. Mary's (MD)0
- Stevens 1, WPI 1 (Stevens wins on PKs)
- CWRU 3, Hobart 2
- Johns Hopkins 4, Babson 3 (2OT)
- Carleton 0, Pacific Lutheran 0 (Carleton wins on PKs)
- Ohio Wesleyan 2, Rose-Hulman 0
- Ohio Northern 2, Lynchburg 2 (Ohio Northern wins on PKs)
- Rochester (NY) 1, JWU (Providence) 1 (Rochester (NY) wins on PKs)
- Colorado College 3, Oglethorpe 3
- Montclair State 2, Elmira 0
- Trinity (TX) 2, Texas-Dallas 2 (Trinity [TX] wins on PKs)
- Wisconsin Platteville 3, Lake Forest 0
- Christopher Newport 4, Manhattanville 1
- Occidental 2, St. Thomas (TX) 1
- Wis- Eau Claire 2, North Central (IL) 1
Second round scores - Sunday, Nov. 12:
- Middlebury 2, Johns Hopkins 1
- Tufts 2, Rochester (NY) 1
- Amherst 1, Stevens 0 (2OT)
- Cortland 1, CWRU 1
- Washington Col. 1, Kenyon 1
- Mary Washington 3, John Carroll 2
- Wash & Lee 2, SUNY Oneonta 1
- St. Olaf 1, Carleton 0
- UChicago 2, Ohio Wesleyan 1
- Colorado Col. 0, Emory 0 (PK)
- Ohio Northern 1, Messiah 0
- Montclair State 3, Chris. Newport 1 (F/OT)
- Occidental 4, Trinity (TX) 1
- Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wis.-Platteville 0
Sectional schedule - Friday, Nov. 17:
Sectional schedule - Saturday, Nov. 18:
- Mary Washington vs. Washington College | 11 a.m.
- Amherst vs. Occidental | 11 a.m.
- Tufts vs. Washington & Lee | 11 a.m.
- Ohio Northern vs. Colorado College | 1:30 p.m.
- Connecticut College vs. Montclair State | 1:30 p.m.
- Cortland vs. Middlebury | 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 1 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
National championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia
* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday
DIII men's soccer championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|UChicago (22-0-1)
|Julianna Sitch
|2-0
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2021
|Connecticut College (19-4-1)
|Reuben Burk
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|Amherst
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Tufts (20-2-2)
|Josh Shapiro
|2-0
|Amherst
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2018
|Tufts (18-0-3)
|Josh Shapiro
|2-1
|Calvin
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Messiah (24-2-0)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1
|North Park
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2016
|Tufts (14-5-2)
|Josh Shapiro
|1-0 (2ot)
|Calvin
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Amherst (17-1-2)
|Justin Serpone
|2-1
|Loras
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2014
|Tufts (17-2-4)
|Josh Shapiro
|4-2
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2013
|Messiah (24-1-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1 (2ot)
|Rutgers-Camden
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messiah (23-0-2)
|Brad McCarty
|5-1
|Ohio Northern
|San Antonio
|2011
|Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0)
|Jay Martin
|2-1
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2010
|Messiah (23-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1 (ot)
|Lynchburg (Va.)
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messiah (24-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-0
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2008
|*Messiah (22-2-2)
|Dave Brandt
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|Stevens Institute
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2007
|*Middlebury (18-2-2)
|Dave Saward
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Trinity (Texas)
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2006
|Messiah (21-1-2)
|Dave Brandt
|3-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|2005
|Messiah (24-0)
|Dave Brandt
|1-0
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2004
|Messiah (23-2)
|Dave Brandt
|4-0
|UC Santa Cruz
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2003
|Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0)
|Paul McGinlay
|2-1
|Drew
|Drew
|2002
|Messiah (23-2-1)
|Dave Brandt
|1-0
|Otterbein
|St. Lawrence
|2001
|Richard Stockton (25-1-1)
|Jeff Haines
|3-2
|Redlands
|Messiah
|2000
|Messiah (22-2-1)
|Dave Brandt
|2-0
|Rowan
|Rowan
|1999
|St. Lawrence (22-0)
|Bob Durocher
|2-0
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1998
|Ohio Wesleyan (18-6)
|Jay Martin
|2-1 (2ot)
|Greensboro
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1997
|Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1)
|Joe Bean
|3-0
|TCNJ
|Mary Washington
|1996
|TCNJ (17-5-1)
|George Nazario
|2-1 (4ot)
|Kenyon
|Kenyon
|1995
|Williams (17-0-1)
|Mike Russo
|2-1
|Methodist
|Williams
|1994
|Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4)
|John Cunningham
|1-0 (2ot)
|Johns Hopkins
|TCNJ
|1993
|UC San Diego (20-2-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|Williams
|Williams
|1992
|Kean (18-6-1)
|Tony Ochrimenko
|3-1
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Kean
|1991
|UC San Diego (18-4-1)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|TCNJ
|UC San Diego
|1990
|Rowan (20-3-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot, pk)
|Ohio Wesleyan
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1989
|Elizabethtown (23-2)
|Skip Roderick
|2-0
|Greensboro
|Elizabethtown
|1988
|UC San Diego (23-0-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|3-0
|Rochester Institute
|Rochester Institute
|1987
|UNC Greensboro (17-7-1)
|Michael Parker
|6-1
|Washington-St. Louis
|UNC Greensboro
|1986
|UNC Greensboro (18-5)
|Michael Parker
|2-0
|UC San Diego
|UNC Greensboro
|1985
|UNC Greensboro (20-5)
|Michael Parker
|5-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Washington-St. Louis
|1984
|Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2)
|Joe Bean
|2-1 (3ot)
|Brandeis
|Wheaton (Ill.)
|1983
|UNC Greensboro (23-1-1)
|Mike Berticelli
|3-2
|Claremont-M-S
|UNC Greensboro
|1982
|UNC Greensboro (19-3)
|Mike Berticelli
|2-1
|Bethany (W.Va.)
|UNC Greensboro
|1981
|Rowan (19-1-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot)
|Scranton
|Elizabethtown
|1980
|Babson (16-3-1)
|Bill Rogers
|1-0 (ot)
|Scranton
|Babson
|1979
|Babson (13-2-4)
|Bill Rogers
|2-1
|Rowan
|TCNJ
|1978
|Lock Haven (18-2)
|Michael Parker
|3-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Babson
|1977
|Lock Haven (14-4)
|Michael Parker
|1-0
|SUNY Cortland
|Babson
|1976
|Brandeis (15-2)
|Mike Coven
|2-1 (2ot)
|Brockport
|Elizabethtown
|1975
|Babson (17-0-1)
|Bob Hartwell
|1-0
|Brockport
|Brockport
|1974
|Brockport (12-2-2)
|Walk Kopczuk
|3-1
|Swarthmore
|Wheaton (Ill.)