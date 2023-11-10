Trending:

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 15, 2023

2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule

DIII men's soccer: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DIII men's soccer championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.

    The tournament consists of a classic 64-team field, dedicating 41 slots to automatic qualifiers and the remaining 23 berths to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

    Most recently, second-round action wrapped up Sunday, and the tournament will resume this weekend with sectional play. Check out all the matchups on the tournament bracket below:

    CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE INTERACTIVE BRACKET 

    DIII men's soccer tournament bracket

    DIII Men's Soccer 2023 Bracket

    Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 DIII men's soccer tournament:

    DIII men's soccer scores, schedule

    First round scores - Friday, Nov. 10:

    First round scores - Saturday, Nov. 11:

    Second round scores - Sunday, Nov. 12:

    Sectional schedule - Friday, Nov. 17:

    Sectional schedule - Saturday, Nov. 18:

    Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 1 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

    National championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

    * Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

    DIII men's soccer championship history

    YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
    2022 UChicago (22-0-1) Julianna Sitch 2-0 Williams Salem, Va.
    2021 Connecticut College (19-4-1) Reuben Burk 1-1 (2ot, pk) Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
    2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
    2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
    2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
    2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
    2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
    2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
    2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
    2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (2ot) Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
    2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
    2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
    2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
    2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
    2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
    2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
    2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
    2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
    2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
    2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
    2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
    2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
    2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
    1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
    1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
    1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
    1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
    1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
    1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
    1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
    1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
    1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
    1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
    1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
    1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
    1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
    1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
    1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
    1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
    1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
    1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
    1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
    1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
    1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
    1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
    1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
    1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
    1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
    1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

