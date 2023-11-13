2023 NCAA DI men's soccer championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship were announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Marshall (17-2). The Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships on the way to a nation’s-leading 17 wins for the 2020 national champions.
The No. 2 seed is 2013 national champion Notre Dame (11-2-4), while two-time national champion North Carolina (10-3-6) and 2019 national champion Georgetown (13-2-3) are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
Indiana (12-4-4) and UCLA (9-3-5) will both be making their 48th appearance as the Hoosiers extend their streak to 37 consecutive tournament berths. Only one school will be making its tournament debut as Bryant (16-1-2) earns its first championship appearance as the winner of the America East Conference.
Last season’s national champion, Syracuse (8-4-7), returns to the tournament for the ninth time as its bid to repeat opens at home with a first-round match-up against Boston U. (12-3-4).
The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 16, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 19. The third round will be played Nov. 25 and 26, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 1 and 2.
ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games of the semifinals and final on Dec. 8 and 11 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville as the Men’s College Cup comes to Kentucky for the first time in the history of the tournament.
Twenty-three teams and conferences receiving automatic qualification are:
|CONFERENCE
|TEAM
|American
|Charlotte
|America East
|Bryant
|ACC
|Clemson
|A-10
|Dayton
|ASUN
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|Xavier
|Big South
|High Point
|Big Ten
|Indiana
|Big West
|UC Irvine
|CAA
|Hofstra
|Horizon League
|Green Bay
|Ivy League
|Yale
|Metro Atlantic
|Rider
|Missouri Valley
|Western Michigan
|Northeast
|Long Island
|Ohio Valley
|SIU Edwardsville
|Pac-12
|UCLA
|Patriot League
|Boston
|SoCon
|Mercer
|Summit League
|Omaha
|Sun Belt
|Marshall
|WAC
|California Baptist
|WCC
|San Diego
Twenty-five teams selected at-large:
|AT-LARGE QUALIFIERS
|Denver
|Duke
|Florida International University
|Georgetown
|James Madison
|Kentucky
|Louisville
|Loyola Marymount University
|Memphis
|Missouri State
|New Hampshire
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|Oregon State
|Pittsburgh
|Portland
|Seattle University
|SMU
|Stanford
|Syracuse
|University of Central Florida
|Vermont
|Virginia
|Wake Forest
|West Virginia