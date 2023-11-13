2023 NCAA DI men's soccer championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship were announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Marshall (17-2). The Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships on the way to a nation’s-leading 17 wins for the 2020 national champions.

The No. 2 seed is 2013 national champion Notre Dame (11-2-4), while two-time national champion North Carolina (10-3-6) and 2019 national champion Georgetown (13-2-3) are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

Indiana (12-4-4) and UCLA (9-3-5) will both be making their 48th appearance as the Hoosiers extend their streak to 37 consecutive tournament berths. Only one school will be making its tournament debut as Bryant (16-1-2) earns its first championship appearance as the winner of the America East Conference.

Last season’s national champion, Syracuse (8-4-7), returns to the tournament for the ninth time as its bid to repeat opens at home with a first-round match-up against Boston U. (12-3-4).

The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 16, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 19. The third round will be played Nov. 25 and 26, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 1 and 2.

ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games of the semifinals and final on Dec. 8 and 11 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville as the Men’s College Cup comes to Kentucky for the first time in the history of the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES: DI men's soccer championship bracket, schedule, scores

Twenty-three teams and conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

CONFERENCE TEAM American Charlotte America East Bryant ACC Clemson A-10 Dayton ASUN Lipscomb Big East Xavier Big South High Point Big Ten Indiana Big West UC Irvine CAA Hofstra Horizon League Green Bay Ivy League Yale Metro Atlantic Rider Missouri Valley Western Michigan Northeast Long Island Ohio Valley SIU Edwardsville Pac-12 UCLA Patriot League Boston SoCon Mercer Summit League Omaha Sun Belt Marshall WAC California Baptist WCC San Diego

Twenty-five teams selected at-large: