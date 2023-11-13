Trending:

1st round

Relive the start of the DI men's soccer tournament

⚽️ First night DI women's soccer second round

⚾️ UCLA's Gerrit Cole wins MLB Cy Young
soccer-men-d1 flag

NCAA | November 13, 2023

2023 NCAA DI men's soccer championship selections announced

DI men's soccer: 2023 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The field and bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship were announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Marshall (17-2). The Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships on the way to a nation’s-leading 17 wins for the 2020 national champions.

⚽️ MORE COLLEGE SOCCER ⚽️

The No. 2 seed is 2013 national champion Notre Dame (11-2-4), while two-time national champion North Carolina (10-3-6) and 2019 national champion Georgetown (13-2-3) are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

Indiana (12-4-4) and UCLA (9-3-5) will both be making their 48th appearance as the Hoosiers extend their streak to 37 consecutive tournament berths. Only one school will be making its tournament debut as Bryant (16-1-2) earns its first championship appearance as the winner of the America East Conference.

Last season’s national champion, Syracuse (8-4-7), returns to the tournament for the ninth time as its bid to repeat opens at home with a first-round match-up against Boston U. (12-3-4).

The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 16, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 19. The third round will be played Nov. 25 and 26, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 1 and 2. 

ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games of the semifinals and final on Dec. 8 and 11 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville as the Men’s College Cup comes to Kentucky for the first time in the history of the tournament.  

LIVE UPDATES: DI men's soccer championship bracket, schedule, scores

Twenty-three teams and conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

 
CONFERENCE TEAM
American Charlotte
America East Bryant
ACC Clemson
A-10 Dayton
ASUN Lipscomb
Big East Xavier
Big South High Point
Big Ten Indiana
Big West UC Irvine
CAA Hofstra
Horizon League Green Bay
Ivy League Yale
Metro Atlantic Rider
Missouri Valley Western Michigan
Northeast Long Island
Ohio Valley SIU Edwardsville
Pac-12 UCLA
Patriot League Boston
SoCon Mercer
Summit League Omaha
Sun Belt Marshall
WAC California Baptist
WCC San Diego

Twenty-five teams selected at-large:

AT-LARGE QUALIFIERS
Denver
Duke
Florida International University
Georgetown
James Madison
Kentucky
Louisville
Loyola Marymount University
Memphis
Missouri State
New Hampshire
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Oregon State
Pittsburgh
Portland
Seattle University
SMU
Stanford
Syracuse
University of Central Florida
Vermont
Virginia
Wake Forest
West Virginia

 

2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

The selection show, brackets, dates and schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship.
READ MORE

NCAA Digital's Maria Howell and Andrew McDevitt preview the DI men's soccer tournament

NCAA's Andrew McDevitt and Maria Howell break down their latest analysis in men's college soccer, prior to the 2023 championship.
READ MORE

What to watch in the 2023 DII men’s soccer championship

There are 40 teams ready to hit the road to North Carolina for the DII men’s soccer championship. Here are a few storylines to watch along the way.
READ MORE

DI Men's Soccer News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners