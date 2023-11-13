2023 NCAA DII men's soccer championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS--The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.
Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 16-19 on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites Nov. 30-Dec. 3. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 7 and 9 at Sportsplex at Matthew Stadium in Matthews, North Carolina hosted by Wingate University. In the 2022 championship, Franklin Pierce University beat Colorado State University Pueblo 2-0 to claim their second national championship title.
The teams selected for the championship from each region are listed below in rank order:
|RANKING
|SUPER REGION 1
|RECORD
|1
|Franklin Pierce *
|16-0-2
|2
|Charleston WV *
|18-1
|3
|Millersville
|14-2-3
|4
|Post
|13-1-5
|5
|West Chester
|11-5-4
|6
|Gannon
|16-1-2
|7
|Notre Dame (OH)
|11-3-4
|8
|Bloomsburg
|10-3-5
|9
|Southern NH
|10-5-4
|10
|Queens (NY)
|11-7-2
|RANKING
|Super Region 2
|RECORD
|1
|Limestone*
|(14-2-2)
|2
|Florida Tech*
|11-2-4
|3
|Wingate*
|12-4-2
|4
|Barry*
|12-4-1
|5
|Lincoln Memorial
|11-4-3
|6
|West Florida
|11-1-5
|7
|Lynn
|10-2-5
|8
|Clayton State
|15-3-0
|9
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|7-5-5
|10
|Chowan
|8-4-5
|RANKING
|SUPER REGION 3
|RECORD
|1
|Tiffin*
|14-2-3
|2
|Ill. Springfield*
|13-1-6
|3
|UIndy*
|11-1-7
|4
|McKendree*
|11-2-6
|5
|Southern Nazarene
|14-4-2
|6
|Lake Erie
|11-6-4
|7
|Lewis
|10-3-5
|8
|Maryville (MO)
|10-3-5
|9
|Wis.-Parkside
|9-4-3
|10
|Purdue Northwest
|10-3-4
|RANKING
|SUPER REGION 4
|RECORD
|1
|Midwestern State*
|19-0-1
|2
|Cal State LA*
|16-1-2
|3
|Cal Poly Ponoma*
|13-2-5
|4
|CSU Pueblo*
|15-4-2
|5
|Chico State
|11-1-7
|6
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|12-4-4
|7
|Simon Fraser
|11-4-2
|8
|Fort Lewis
|11-4-4
|9
|UC-Colorado Springs
|10-5-5
|10
|Point Loma
|12-4-1