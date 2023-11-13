Trending:

soccer-men-d2 flag

NCAA | November 13, 2023

2023 NCAA DII men's soccer championship selections announced

DII men's soccer: 2023 selection show


INDIANAPOLIS--The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.

Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions.  Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 16-19 on campus sites.  Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites Nov. 30-Dec. 3.  The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 7 and 9 at Sportsplex at Matthew Stadium in Matthews, North Carolina hosted by Wingate University.  In the 2022 championship, Franklin Pierce University beat Colorado State University Pueblo 2-0 to claim their second national championship title.

The teams selected for the championship from each region are listed below in rank order:

RANKING SUPER REGION 1 RECORD
1 Franklin Pierce * 16-0-2
2 Charleston WV * 18-1
3 Millersville 14-2-3
4 Post 13-1-5
5 West Chester 11-5-4
6 Gannon 16-1-2
7 Notre Dame (OH) 11-3-4
8 Bloomsburg 10-3-5
9 Southern NH 10-5-4
10 Queens (NY) 11-7-2
RANKING Super Region 2 RECORD
1 Limestone* (14-2-2)
2 Florida Tech* 11-2-4
3 Wingate* 12-4-2
4 Barry* 12-4-1
5 Lincoln Memorial 11-4-3
6 West Florida 11-1-5
7 Lynn 10-2-5
8 Clayton State 15-3-0
9 Lenoir-Rhyne 7-5-5
10 Chowan 8-4-5
RANKING SUPER REGION 3 RECORD
1 Tiffin* 14-2-3
2 Ill. Springfield* 13-1-6
3 UIndy* 11-1-7
4 McKendree* 11-2-6
5 Southern Nazarene 14-4-2
6 Lake Erie 11-6-4
7 Lewis 10-3-5
8 Maryville (MO) 10-3-5
9 Wis.-Parkside 9-4-3
10 Purdue Northwest 10-3-4
RANKING SUPER REGION 4 RECORD
1 Midwestern State* 19-0-1
2 Cal State LA* 16-1-2
3 Cal Poly Ponoma* 13-2-5
4 CSU Pueblo* 15-4-2
5 Chico State 11-1-7
6 Cal State Monterey Bay 12-4-4
7 Simon Fraser 11-4-2
8 Fort Lewis 11-4-4
9 UC-Colorado Springs 10-5-5
10 Point Loma 12-4-1

