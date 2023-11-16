2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

The 2023 DII men's soccer championship begins with selections on Monday, Nov. 13. You can watch the selection show above.

The tournament continues through the national championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Matthews Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship:

The 2023 DII men's soccer selection show will air on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ncaa.com Click or tap here to rewatch the selection show

on ncaa.com First-round games will take place either Thursday, Nov. 16 or Friday, Nov. 17

or Second-round games will take place either Saturday, Nov. 18 or Sunday, Nov. 19

or Third-round games will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 or Friday, Dec. 1

or Quarterfinal games will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 or Sunday, Dec. 3

or Semifinal games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7

The 2023 DII men's soccer national championship final will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9

First round

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 17

Second round

Saturday, Nov. 18

Sunday, Nov. 19

Bracket

In this single-elimination tournament, 10 teams are selected by the Men's Soccer Committee from each of the four super-regions to make up the 40-team field. The champions of 19 conferences are granted Automatic Qualification while the remaining teams will be selected at-large by the Men's Soccer Committee.

Last year, Franklin Pierce won its second national title over CSU Pueblo, 2-0. Here is the full championship history: