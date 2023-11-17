Trending:

soccer-men-d2 flag

NCAA.com | November 19, 2023

2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

DII men's soccer: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DII men's soccer championship continues! Most recently, the tournament's preliminary first round saw eight teams advance to the second round, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday. 

Check below for updated schedules, broadcast information and a look at the DII men's soccer tournament bracket.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship:

➡️ ICYMI: Click or tap here to rewatch the selection show

  • First round: Nov. 16-17 at campus sites
  • Second round: Nov. 18-19 at campus sites
  • Third round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at campus sites
  • Quarterfinals: Dec. 2-3 at campus sites
  • Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
  • National championship: Saturday, Dec. 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

DII Men's Soccer Bracket

2023 DII men's soccer bracket

Tournament schedule:

Click or tap any of the games below for stats. All times Eastern.

Third round

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

    First round

    Thursday, Nov. 16

    Friday, Nov. 17

    📲 What to watch in the 2023 DII men's soccer championship

    Saturday, Nov. 18

    Second round:

    Sunday, Nov. 19

    Quarterfinals

    • December 2 - December 3 (at campus sites)

    Semifinals 

    • Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
    • Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

    Finals 

    • Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

    In this single-elimination tournament, 10 teams are selected by the Men's Soccer Committee from each of the four super-regions to make up the 40-team field. The champions of 19 conferences are granted Automatic Qualification while the remaining teams will be selected at-large by the Men's Soccer Committee.

    Last year, Franklin Pierce won its second national title over CSU Pueblo, 2-0. Here is the full championship history: 

    YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
    2022 Franklin Pierce (26-0-1) Ruben Resendes 2-0 CSU Pueblo Seattle, Wash.
    2021 Cal State LA (18-2-3) Chris Chamides 1-0 Charleston (WV) Colorado Springs, Colo.
    2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
    2019 Charleston (W. Va.) (22-2-1) Dan Stratford 2-0 Cal State LA Pittsburgh, Pa.
    2018 Barry (16-4-3) Steve McCrath 2-1 West Chester Pittsburgh, Pa.
    2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
    2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo.
    2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla.
    2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky.
    2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga.
    2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga.
    2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla.
    2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
    2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa
    2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa
    2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala.
    2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla.
    2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas
    2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas
    2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach
    2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach
    2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
    2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4ot) Barry Barry
    1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2ot) Fort Lewis Barry
    1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
    1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn
    1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon
    1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
    1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2ot) Oakland Tampa
    1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech
    1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa
    1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech
    1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4ot) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech
    1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro
    1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
    1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa
    1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific
    1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU
    1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (ot) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
    1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa
    1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU
    1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (ot) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State
    1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (ot) FIU FIU
    1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU
    1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3ot) Alabama A&M FIU
    1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU
    1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific
    1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
    1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis
    1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield
    1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville

