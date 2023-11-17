2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

The 2023 DII men's soccer championship continues! Most recently, the tournament's preliminary first round saw eight teams advance to the second round, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.
Check below for updated schedules, broadcast information and a look at the DII men's soccer tournament bracket.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship:
- First round: Nov. 16-17 at campus sites
- Second round: Nov. 18-19 at campus sites
- Third round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at campus sites
- Quarterfinals: Dec. 2-3 at campus sites
- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
- National championship: Saturday, Dec. 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
DII Men's Soccer Bracket
In this single-elimination tournament, 10 teams are selected by the Men's Soccer Committee from each of the four super-regions to make up the 40-team field. The champions of 19 conferences are granted Automatic Qualification while the remaining teams will be selected at-large by the Men's Soccer Committee.
Last year, Franklin Pierce won its second national title over CSU Pueblo, 2-0. Here is the full championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Franklin Pierce (26-0-1)
|Ruben Resendes
|2-0
|CSU Pueblo
|Seattle, Wash.
|2021
|Cal State LA (18-2-3)
|Chris Chamides
|1-0
|Charleston (WV)
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Charleston (W. Va.) (22-2-1)
|Dan Stratford
|2-0
|Cal State LA
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2018
|Barry (16-4-3)
|Steve McCrath
|2-1
|West Chester
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2)
|Dan Stratford
|0-0 (3-1 PKs)
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Wingate (19-1-0)
|Gary Hamill
|2-0
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Pfeiffer (25-0-0)
|Bob Reasso
|4-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Lynn (19-1-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|So. New Hampshire (22-1-1)
|Marc Hubbard
|2-1
|Carson-Newman
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|Lynn (20-2-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Saginaw Valley State
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Fort Lewis (24-1-0)
|Oige Kennedy
|3-2 (OT)
|Lynn
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Northern Kentucky (20-2-3)
|John Basalyga
|3-2
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Fort Lewis (24-1)
|Oige Kennedy
|1-0
|Lees-McRae
|Tampa
|2008
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4)
|Joe Flanagan
|3-0
|Dowling
|Tampa
|2007
|Franklin Pierce (17-2-4)
|Marco Koolman
|1-0
|Lincoln Memorial
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Dowling (22-0-2)
|John DiRico
|1-0
|Fort Lewis
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Fort Lewis (22-0-1)
|Jeremy Gunn
|3-1
|Franklin Pierce
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Seattle (22-0-1)
|Peter Fewing
|2-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Lynn (22-0-1)
|Shaun Pendleton
|2-1
|Chico State
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Sonoma State (20-3-1)
|Marcus Ziemer
|4-3
|Southern New Hampshire
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|Tampa (19-0-2)
|Keith Fulk
|2-1
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2000
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1)
|Joe Flanagan
|2-1 (4ot)
|Barry
|Barry
|1999
|Southern Connecticut State (20-0)
|Tom Lang
|2-1 (2ot)
|Fort Lewis
|Barry
|1998
|Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1)
|Tom Lang
|1-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1997
|Cal State Bakersfield (20-4)
|Simon Tobin
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1996
|Grand Canyon (12-4-5)
|Peter Duah, Petar Draskin
|3-1
|Oakland
|Grand Canyon
|1995
|Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1)
|Ray Reid
|2-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Tampa (15-2-1)
|Tom Fitzgerald
|3-0 (2ot)
|Oakland
|Tampa
|1993
|Seattle Pacific (18-2-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Southern Connecticut State
|Florida Tech
|1992
|Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1991
|Florida Tech (19-2-1)
|Rick Stottler
|5-1
|Sonoma State
|Florida Tech
|1990
|Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0 (4ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Florida Tech
|1989
|Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2)
|John Rootes
|3-1
|UNC Greensboro
|UNC Greensboro
|1988
|Florida Tech (15-6)
|Rick Stottler
|3-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1987
|Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3)
|Bob Dikranian
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Tampa
|1986
|Seattle Pacific (17-4-2)
|Cliff McCrath
|4-1
|Oakland
|Seattle Pacific
|1985
|Seattle Pacific (20-3)
|Cliff McCrath
|3-2
|FIU
|FIU
|1984
|FIU (14-4-3)
|Karl Kremser
|1-0 (ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1983
|Seattle Pacific (16-4-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1982
|FIU (16-3-1)
|Karl Kremser
|2-1
|Southern Connecticut State
|FIU
|1981
|Tampa (15-0-3)
|Jay Miller
|1-0 (ot)
|Cal State Los Angeles
|Southern Connecticut State
|1980
|Lock Haven (21-0-0)
|Michael Parker
|1-0 (ot)
|FIU
|FIU
|1979
|Alabama A&M (22-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-0
|Eastern Illinois
|FIU
|1978
|Seattle Pacific (18-5-4)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0 (3ot)
|Alabama A&M
|FIU
|1977
|Alabama A&M (16-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-1
|Seattle Pacific
|FIU
|1976
|Loyola Maryland (21-1)
|Jim Bullington
|2-0
|New Haven
|Seattle Pacific
|1975
|Baltimore (16-2-1)
|Dick Edell
|3-1
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1974
|Adelphi (16-1-1)
|Menahem Less
|3-2
|Seattle Pacific
|Missouri-St. Louis
|1973
|Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3)
|Don Dallas
|3-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Springfield
|1972
|SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3)
|Bob Guelker
|1-0
|Oneonta State
|SIU Edwardsville