2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

The 2023 DII men's soccer championship continues! Most recently, the tournament's preliminary first round saw eight teams advance to the second round, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

Check below for updated schedules, broadcast information and a look at the DII men's soccer tournament bracket.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship:

➡️ ICYMI: Click or tap here to rewatch the selection show

First round: Nov. 16-17 at campus sites

Second round: Nov. 18-19 at campus sites

Third round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at campus sites

Quarterfinals: Dec. 2-3 at campus sites

Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

National championship: Saturday, Dec. 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

DII Men's Soccer Bracket

Tournament schedule:

Click or tap any of the games below for stats. All times Eastern.

Third round

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

First round

Thursday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 17

📲 What to watch in the 2023 DII men's soccer championship

Saturday, Nov. 18

Second round:

Sunday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

December 2 - December 3 (at campus sites)

Semifinals

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

Finals

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

In this single-elimination tournament, 10 teams are selected by the Men's Soccer Committee from each of the four super-regions to make up the 40-team field. The champions of 19 conferences are granted Automatic Qualification while the remaining teams will be selected at-large by the Men's Soccer Committee.

Last year, Franklin Pierce won its second national title over CSU Pueblo, 2-0. Here is the full championship history: