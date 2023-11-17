2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule

The 2023 DIII men's soccer championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.

The tournament consists of a classic 64-team field, dedicating 41 slots to automatic qualifiers and the remaining 23 berths to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

Most recently, the third round wrapped up Saturday, and sectionals will conclude Sunday with with the quarterfinal action. Check out all the matchups below, along with the tournament bracket:

DIII men's soccer tournament bracket

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 DIII men's soccer tournament:

DIII men's soccer scores, schedule

Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 1 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

First round scores - Friday, Nov. 10:

First round scores - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Second round scores - Sunday, Nov. 12:

Sectional schedule (Third round) - Friday, Nov. 17:

Sectional schedule (Third round) - Saturday, Nov. 18:

Sectional schedule (Quarterfinals) - Saturday, Nov. 18:

Sectional schedule (Quarterfinals) - Sunday, Nov. 19:

National championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

DIII men's soccer championship history