Trending:

NEW

🏀 Men's Power 36

🏆 UNC wins DI field hockey championship

🏈 South Dakota St. is top seed in FCS playoffs

⚽️ DI women's soccer quarters are set
soccer-men-d3 flag

Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | November 19, 2023

2023 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule

DIII men's soccer: 2023 selection show

The 2023 DIII men's soccer championship is here. Follow along for the latest updates.

The tournament consists of a classic 64-team field, dedicating 41 slots to automatic qualifiers and the remaining 23 berths to at-large candidates chosen by the selection committee. Four semifinalists will advance to Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, where Roanoke College will host the final two rounds of the tournament on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

Most recently, the third round wrapped up Saturday, and sectionals will conclude Sunday with with the quarterfinal action. Check out all the matchups below, along with the tournament bracket:

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE INTERACTIVE BRACKET 

DIII men's soccer tournament bracket

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2023 DIII men's soccer tournament:

DIII men's soccer scores, schedule

Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 1 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

First round scores - Friday, Nov. 10:

First round scores - Saturday, Nov. 11:

Second round scores - Sunday, Nov. 12:

Sectional schedule (Third round) - Friday, Nov. 17:

Sectional schedule (Third round) - Saturday, Nov. 18:

Sectional schedule (Quarterfinals) - Saturday, Nov. 18:

Sectional schedule (Quarterfinals) - Sunday, Nov. 19:

National championship: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia

* Host institutions with a Sunday no-play policy will compete on Friday & Saturday

DIII men's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 UChicago (22-0-1) Julianna Sitch 2-0 Williams Salem, Va.
2021 Connecticut College (19-4-1) Reuben Burk 1-1 (2ot, pk) Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (2ot) Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

The selection show, brackets, dates and schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship.
READ MORE

NCAA Digital's Maria Howell and Andrew McDevitt preview the DI men's soccer tournament

NCAA's Andrew McDevitt and Maria Howell break down their latest analysis in men's college soccer, prior to the 2023 championship.
READ MORE

What to watch in the 2023 DII men’s soccer championship

There are 40 teams ready to hit the road to North Carolina for the DII men’s soccer championship. Here are a few storylines to watch along the way.
READ MORE