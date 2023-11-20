6 stunning upsets from the second round of the 2023 DI men's college soccer tournament

We all knew the second round of the 2023 DI men's soccer tournament would have a few nail-bitters — but wow, who knew it would be THIS good? Six upsets in one day. The No. 4, No. 10, No. 11, No. 12, No. 13 and No. 15 teams are out. Here's a breakdown of each stunning matchup and the game-winning goals that made it happen.

James Madison shuts out No. 4 Georgetown (1-0)

JMU defender Davide Materazzi lined up to take a PK in the 39th minute of yesterday's JMU-Georgetown second-round match — a chance to avenge an early season loss stood on the line. Hands on his hips, the Italy native contemplated for a few moments before approaching the spot head-on and sinking an inside-of-the-foot finish into the back right corner of the net. The goal was enough to lift the Dukes over the No. 4 seed Georgetown after a huge save from JMU goalie Sebastian Conlon in the 68th minute kept the game scoreless in the second half.

39' | Davide Materazzi converts the PK for the first score!



Watch | https://t.co/PWHQrgvWCI



JMU 1, GU 0#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/mfReLWRdhd — JMU Men's Soccer (@JMUMSoccer) November 19, 2023

While both squads have already overcome expectations, it will be the Virginians who will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Loyola Marymount Lions for the first meeting in program history.

Indiana scores flashy OT stunner to topple No. 10 Wake Forest (3-2)

Equalizing from a 1-0 deficit and then again from 2-1, the Hoosiers reached a 2-2 stalemate at the end of regular time before the Patrick-Hugo connection struck gold. Senior Hugo Bacharach seems to have a gravitational pull on junior Patrick McDonald's deliveries with the link producing two goals, first in the 50th minute to equalize 1-1 and again in OT to break away with the victory. McDonald's freekick in the 93rd minute from 20 yards outside the box descended upon Bacharach's sphere of influence allowing the Spanish native to connect a harmonious behind-the-back flick to net the game-winner.

Oregon State blows out No. 11 Portland (3-0)

With the massive win, the Hoosiers move on to the round of 16 for the ninth consecutive season extending the nation's longest active streak. Indiana and No. 7 Virginia will share the pitch for the first time since September 2000 when the Hoosiers pulled away with a 2-1 win.

Not one, not two but THREE goals boosted the Beavers to a massive upset sending them to the round-of-16 for only the second occasion in program history. Senior Logan Farrington wasted no time in putting digits on the board flicking the ball into the net off the top of his head in the 9th minute. Farrington went on to double his lead in the 64th minute with a top-shelf volley. Andrew De Gannes capped the scoreboard at three with a first-time banger off a quickly dished-off setpiece in the 79th minute.

Next Up: Oregon State at No. 6 SMU | Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

The Beavers will take on the Mustangs for only the second time ever and will look to recreate the program's deepest tournament run where they made the quarterfinals in 2021. Oregon State recorded a 2-1 victory when they hosted SMU in 2018 but will now have to contend with the Dallas home crowd.

Vermont dug deep to outscore No. 12 UCF in OT ( 3-2)

The Catamounts rallied from a UCF goal in the first minute of the game to take the lead in the 55th minute before a late UCF goal sent the game into an unexpected overtime. Despite both teams delivering over 10 shots in the second half, and three each in the first period of OT, the match remained level until halfway through the 2OT. With a goal already under his belt, Yaniv Bazini chipped a perfect ball over the UCF defenders into senior Carter Johnson's dangerous run unto the six. Euphoric screams erupted as the game-winner found the net and Johnson embraced his teammates with a crazed look of disbelief.

Next Up: Vermont at No. 25 West Virginia | 4 p.m. ET

The Catamounts will travel to Morgantown, VA to face the Mountaineers in the two's first-ever meeting.

LMU (CA) sneaks away with the win over No. 13 UCLA (1-0)

Always on his front foot, junior Tyger Smalls snatched an opportunity off a Bruins mistouch to propel the Lions to the round of sixteen for the first time in program history. The 30th-minute jaw-dropper was a testament to the fine margin for error in the NCAA tournament and allowed a small opening for the Lions to take hold of the lead. And once grabbed it, they were not letting go. The Lions' backline held a tight grip on the advantage holding back a fierce UCLA offense that totaled 24 shots, seven of which were stopped by goalkeeper Massimo Oedekoven Pomponi to maintain the clean sheet,

The Lions will host the Dukes, a team that is familiar with the sweet feeling of delivering a world-class upset, in their first ever round-of-16 appearance.

Western Michigan downs No. 15 Duke in OT game-winner (2-1)

Western Michigan's nation-leading goal scorer Charlie Sharp delivered an insane game-winning header to take down the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils in the program's first-ever meeting. Offensive machine Dylan Sing nodded in an equalizer in the 67th minute while shot-stopper Ethan Brandt made a clutch save to keep the score locked at one a-piece at the end of regular time. The Bronco backline has put up 11 shutouts so far with Brandt recording six saves in the first-round victory over Green Bay. Sunday's OT header marks Sharp's 19th of the season and 7th game-winner.

Next up: Western Michigan at No. 2 Notre Dame | Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. ET

For the first time in program history, the Broncos advance to the round of 16 in back-to-back seasons. Last year, Western Michigan fell to Portland 1-0 in the third round. The Broncos will look to pull out an upset this year as they travel to play No. 2 Notre Dame in the program's first meeting.