2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

Here’s the latest from the 2023 DII men’s soccer championship. Check below for updated schedules, broadcast information and a look at the DII men's soccer tournament bracket.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship:
➡️ ICYMI: Click or tap here to rewatch the selection show
- First round: Nov. 16-17 at campus sites
- Second round: Nov. 18-19 at campus sites
- Third round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at campus sites
- Quarterfinals: Dec. 2-3 at campus sites
- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
- National championship: Saturday, Dec. 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
DII Men's Soccer Bracket
Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket
Tournament schedule:
Click or tap any of the games below for stats. All times Eastern.
Semifinals
Thursday, December 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 2
Sunday, Dec. 3
First round
Thursday, Nov. 16
- Super Region 1
- Super Region 2
- Super Region 4
Friday, Nov. 17
- Super Region 3
- Super Region 4
📲 What to watch in the 2023 DII men's soccer championship
Saturday, Nov. 18
- Super Region 1
- Super Region 2
- Super Region 4
Second round:
Sunday, Nov. 19
- Super Region 3
- Super Region 4
Third round
Thursday, Nov. 30
- Gannon 2, Charleston (WV) 1
- Florida Tech 2, West Florida 2 (4-2 PKs)
- Franklin Pierce 3, Post 0
- Limestone 2, Barry 1
Friday, Dec. 1
- Maryville (MO) 0, McKendree 0 (8-7 PKs)
- Cal State LA 1, Cal Poly Pomona 0
- Lewis 2, UIndy 1
- CSU Pueblo 1, Midwestern State 0
Semifinals
- Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
- Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
Finals
- Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
In this single-elimination tournament, 10 teams are selected by the Men's Soccer Committee from each of the four super-regions to make up the 40-team field. The champions of 19 conferences are granted Automatic Qualification while the remaining teams will be selected at-large by the Men's Soccer Committee.
Last year, Franklin Pierce won its second national title over CSU Pueblo, 2-0. Here is the full championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Franklin Pierce (26-0-1)
|Ruben Resendes
|2-0
|CSU Pueblo
|Seattle, Wash.
|2021
|Cal State LA (18-2-3)
|Chris Chamides
|1-0
|Charleston (WV)
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Charleston (W. Va.) (22-2-1)
|Dan Stratford
|2-0
|Cal State LA
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2018
|Barry (16-4-3)
|Steve McCrath
|2-1
|West Chester
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2)
|Dan Stratford
|0-0 (3-1 PKs)
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2016
|Wingate (19-1-0)
|Gary Hamill
|2-0
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2015
|Pfeiffer (25-0-0)
|Bob Reasso
|4-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2014
|Lynn (19-1-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|So. New Hampshire (22-1-1)
|Marc Hubbard
|2-1
|Carson-Newman
|Evans, Ga.
|2012
|Lynn (20-2-1)
|John Rootes
|3-2
|Saginaw Valley State
|Evans, Ga.
|2011
|Fort Lewis (24-1-0)
|Oige Kennedy
|3-2 (OT)
|Lynn
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2010
|Northern Kentucky (20-2-3)
|John Basalyga
|3-2
|Rollins
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Fort Lewis (24-1)
|Oige Kennedy
|1-0
|Lees-McRae
|Tampa
|2008
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4)
|Joe Flanagan
|3-0
|Dowling
|Tampa
|2007
|Franklin Pierce (17-2-4)
|Marco Koolman
|1-0
|Lincoln Memorial
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|2006
|Dowling (22-0-2)
|John DiRico
|1-0
|Fort Lewis
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2005
|Fort Lewis (22-0-1)
|Jeremy Gunn
|3-1
|Franklin Pierce
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2004
|Seattle (22-0-1)
|Peter Fewing
|2-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|2003
|Lynn (22-0-1)
|Shaun Pendleton
|2-1
|Chico State
|Virginia Beach
|2002
|Sonoma State (20-3-1)
|Marcus Ziemer
|4-3
|Southern New Hampshire
|Virginia Beach
|2001
|Tampa (19-0-2)
|Keith Fulk
|2-1
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|Tampa
|2000
|Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1)
|Joe Flanagan
|2-1 (4ot)
|Barry
|Barry
|1999
|Southern Connecticut State (20-0)
|Tom Lang
|2-1 (2ot)
|Fort Lewis
|Barry
|1998
|Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1)
|Tom Lang
|1-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1997
|Cal State Bakersfield (20-4)
|Simon Tobin
|1-0
|Lynn
|Lynn
|1996
|Grand Canyon (12-4-5)
|Peter Duah, Petar Draskin
|3-1
|Oakland
|Grand Canyon
|1995
|Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1)
|Ray Reid
|2-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|South Carolina Upstate
|1994
|Tampa (15-2-1)
|Tom Fitzgerald
|3-0 (2ot)
|Oakland
|Tampa
|1993
|Seattle Pacific (18-2-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Southern Connecticut State
|Florida Tech
|1992
|Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1991
|Florida Tech (19-2-1)
|Rick Stottler
|5-1
|Sonoma State
|Florida Tech
|1990
|Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1)
|Ray Reid
|1-0 (4ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Florida Tech
|1989
|Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2)
|John Rootes
|3-1
|UNC Greensboro
|UNC Greensboro
|1988
|Florida Tech (15-6)
|Rick Stottler
|3-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1987
|Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3)
|Bob Dikranian
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Tampa
|1986
|Seattle Pacific (17-4-2)
|Cliff McCrath
|4-1
|Oakland
|Seattle Pacific
|1985
|Seattle Pacific (20-3)
|Cliff McCrath
|3-2
|FIU
|FIU
|1984
|FIU (14-4-3)
|Karl Kremser
|1-0 (ot)
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1983
|Seattle Pacific (16-4-1)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0
|Tampa
|Tampa
|1982
|FIU (16-3-1)
|Karl Kremser
|2-1
|Southern Connecticut State
|FIU
|1981
|Tampa (15-0-3)
|Jay Miller
|1-0 (ot)
|Cal State Los Angeles
|Southern Connecticut State
|1980
|Lock Haven (21-0-0)
|Michael Parker
|1-0 (ot)
|FIU
|FIU
|1979
|Alabama A&M (22-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-0
|Eastern Illinois
|FIU
|1978
|Seattle Pacific (18-5-4)
|Cliff McCrath
|1-0 (3ot)
|Alabama A&M
|FIU
|1977
|Alabama A&M (16-1)
|Salah Yousif
|2-1
|Seattle Pacific
|FIU
|1976
|Loyola Maryland (21-1)
|Jim Bullington
|2-0
|New Haven
|Seattle Pacific
|1975
|Baltimore (16-2-1)
|Dick Edell
|3-1
|Seattle Pacific
|Seattle Pacific
|1974
|Adelphi (16-1-1)
|Menahem Less
|3-2
|Seattle Pacific
|Missouri-St. Louis
|1973
|Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3)
|Don Dallas
|3-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Springfield
|1972
|SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3)
|Bob Guelker
|1-0
|Oneonta State
|SIU Edwardsville