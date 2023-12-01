2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

TRENDING 📈

Here’s the latest from the 2023 DII men’s soccer championship. Check below for updated schedules, broadcast information and a look at the DII men's soccer tournament bracket.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship:

➡️ ICYMI: Click or tap here to rewatch the selection show

  • First round: Nov. 16-17 at campus sites
  • Second round: Nov. 18-19 at campus sites
  • Third round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at campus sites
  • Quarterfinals: Dec. 2-3 at campus sites
  • Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
  • National championship: Saturday, Dec. 9 at Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

DII Men's Soccer Bracket

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket

Tournament schedule:

Click or tap any of the games below for stats. All times Eastern.

    Semifinals

    Thursday, December 7

    Quarterfinals

    Saturday, Dec. 2

    Sunday, Dec. 3

      First round

      Thursday, Nov. 16

      Friday, Nov. 17

      📲 What to watch in the 2023 DII men's soccer championship

      Saturday, Nov. 18

      Second round:

      Sunday, Nov. 19

      Third round

      Thursday, Nov. 30

      Friday, Dec. 1

      Semifinals 

      • Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)
      • Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

      Finals 

      • Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

      In this single-elimination tournament, 10 teams are selected by the Men's Soccer Committee from each of the four super-regions to make up the 40-team field. The champions of 19 conferences are granted Automatic Qualification while the remaining teams will be selected at-large by the Men's Soccer Committee.

      Last year, Franklin Pierce won its second national title over CSU Pueblo, 2-0. Here is the full championship history: 

      YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
      2022 Franklin Pierce (26-0-1) Ruben Resendes 2-0 CSU Pueblo Seattle, Wash.
      2021 Cal State LA (18-2-3) Chris Chamides 1-0 Charleston (WV) Colorado Springs, Colo.
      2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
      2019 Charleston (W. Va.) (22-2-1) Dan Stratford 2-0 Cal State LA Pittsburgh, Pa.
      2018 Barry (16-4-3) Steve McCrath 2-1 West Chester Pittsburgh, Pa.
      2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
      2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo.
      2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla.
      2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky.
      2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga.
      2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga.
      2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla.
      2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
      2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa
      2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa
      2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala.
      2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla.
      2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas
      2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas
      2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach
      2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach
      2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
      2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4ot) Barry Barry
      1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2ot) Fort Lewis Barry
      1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
      1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn
      1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon
      1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
      1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2ot) Oakland Tampa
      1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech
      1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa
      1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech
      1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4ot) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech
      1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro
      1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
      1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa
      1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific
      1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU
      1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (ot) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
      1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa
      1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU
      1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (ot) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State
      1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (ot) FIU FIU
      1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU
      1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3ot) Alabama A&M FIU
      1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU
      1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific
      1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
      1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis
      1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield
      1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville

