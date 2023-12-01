2023 DII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates

Here’s the latest from the 2023 DII men’s soccer championship. Check below for updated schedules, broadcast information and a look at the DII men's soccer tournament bracket.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 DII men's soccer championship:

➡️ ICYMI: Click or tap here to rewatch the selection show

DII Men's Soccer Bracket

Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket

Semifinals

Thursday, December 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 2

Sunday, Dec. 3

First round

Thursday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 17

📲 What to watch in the 2023 DII men's soccer championship

Saturday, Nov. 18

Second round:

Sunday, Nov. 19

Third round

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

Semifinals

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

Finals

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m ET, Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, North Carolina)

In this single-elimination tournament, 10 teams are selected by the Men's Soccer Committee from each of the four super-regions to make up the 40-team field. The champions of 19 conferences are granted Automatic Qualification while the remaining teams will be selected at-large by the Men's Soccer Committee.

Last year, Franklin Pierce won its second national title over CSU Pueblo, 2-0. Here is the full championship history: