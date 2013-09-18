Lynn loses

No. 2 LIU Post 2, Dowling 1

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. -- Tied 1-1 four-plus minutes into overtime, junior forward Eivind Austboe tallied the game-winner Wednesday to lift second-ranked LIU Post past East Coast Conference rival Dowling 2-1 at Golden Lions Field in Brookhaven, N.Y. For Austboe, it is his fifth deciding goal in as many contests.

Following a scoreless opening half, in which senior goalkeeper Marco Jorgensen made five saves for the Pioneers (5-0, 1-0 ECC), the visitors got on the board first in the latter stanza. Senior forward Cemil Turan one-touched an Eirik Bjoernoe cross-pass into the net at the midway point of the period, giving LIU Post a 1-0 edge.

Dowling (3-2, 0-1 ECC) tied it up, however, in the final minutes. With 4:30 left in regulation, graduate forward Kariym Balthazar converted on a penalty kick to force the extra session.

In overtime, the Golden Lions had the first opportunity at the sudden victory. Just 48 ticks in, junior midfielder Jose Herrera attempted a shot that was turned aside by Jorgensen. Less than four minutes later, Austboe, NCAA Division II's current leading point-getter, won it for the Pioneers on a header into the top-right 90, off a feed from Alex Billington.

For the contest, LIU Post held a 16-14 clip in shots, and a 6-2 edge in corner kicks. In net, Jorgensen recorded seven saves. His counterpart, Chris Friedl had five stops for Dowling.

Lees-McRae 1, No. 5 Wingate 2

WINGATE, N.C. -- Lees-McRae handed fifth-ranked Wingate its first loss of the 2013 season, defeating the host Bulldogs 2-1. The Bobcats improve to 1-3 overall while Wingate falls to 3-1 on the season.

Lees-McRae got on the board 27 minutes into the contest when Scott Alford headed in a free kick from Andrew Shoemaker. The Bobcats held a 1-0 advantage at halftime despite Wingate holding a 9-3 edge in shots.

Lees-McRae added to its lead 11 minutes into the second half. Yago Xavier took a lead pass from Jordan Wright and found the back of the net to push the advantage to 2-0.

Wingate cut the lead to one 10 minutes later. Senior forward Fabio Azeredo fired a shot that was saved by LMC keeper Thomas Rusling. Azeredo got the rebound, but his second shot was blocked by a defender. Azeredo would get the rebound and with his third shot, he found the back of the net for the first time this season.

The Bulldogs out-shot Lees-McRae 20-7 on the night, holding a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal. Rusling had four saves for the Bobcats, while junior Daniel DeGraff collected one save for Wingate. The Bulldogs also held a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Nova Southeastern 4, No. 6 Lynn 1

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- No. 6 Lynn was unable to rally at Nova Southeastern on Wednesday evening, falling 4-1 to the Sharks. Michael O’Neill tallied the lone goal for the Fighting Knights, who drop their first match of the season and move to 2-1-1 overall.

Nova Southeastern found the back of the net in the last five minutes when Austin Foor scored on a set piece.

The Sharks came out ready to play in the second half scoring two early goals setting them ahead 3-0. The Fighting Knights were able to cut the deficit by one when Javier Mochon sent a ball across the six-yard box where he found the head of O’Neill in the 79th minute.

A couple of missed opportunities and a solid effort by the Shark defensive kept the Fighting Knights off the scoreboard for the rest of the match. Nova Southeastern was able to capitalize again with less than three minutes to play to secure the 4-1 victory.

No. 7 Rollins 4, Florida Tech 0

WINTER PARK, Fla. -- The third ranked Tars continued their blazing start on Wednesday, blanking the Panthers 4-0 on Wednesday evening at home on a record setting evening for goalkeeper Keneil Baker.

Wednesday’s match was physical with the teams combining for 42 fouls, 25 whistled on Florida Tech with Rollins called for 17, and a total of six yellow cards handed out.

After a slow start, the Tars finally broke through in the 30th minute when Tucker Hume clipped the ball forward and up over Panthers keeper Mitch Thorn’s head and into the goal. It was Hume’s second this year.

Five minutes later, Tars leading scorer Rafa Faria was brought down in the box and was awarded a penalty, which the senior converted to extend the Rollins lead to 2-0. The goal was Faria’s fifth.

The Tars would continue to pressure the Panther back line and found the net twice more in the second half. First, Brett Durranace scored his third of the season, one-timing a Philipp Schad cross into the back of the net before Schad added his own, also his third, off an assist from Grant Blackhurst.

The Tars have now scored 18 goals in the first four contests while allowing just four.

Baker recorded the clean sheet in goal, his first of the season and 23rd career, to jump current Tars goalkeepers coach Joe Raymond to become the all-time shutout leader in Rollins history. The senior collected three saves in the record setting win.