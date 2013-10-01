No. 3 Rollins 2, Lynn 0

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Rollins improved to a perfect 8-0-0 on Tuesday, defeating the defending national champion Lynn 2-0 on the road.

The win avenges last year’s loss in the NCAA tournament third round as Lynn falls to 3-3-1. The unbeaten streak of eight games to open the season is the Tars’ best since 2009 when they started 15-0-1.

Grant Blackhurst and Rafa Faria supplied the offense in the win, the fourth of the season for Blackhurst and Faria’s team-leading sixth of the year.

In goal, Keneil Baker recorded his third shutout of the season, the 25th of his career, playing 90 minutes and collecting fives saves. Baker, a senior, is allowing less than a goal per game so far this season.

Blackhurst gave Rollins the lead late in the first half, taking a cross from the left corner from Mark Biddinger and slid it past Lynn keeper Kevin Shields. Blackhurst, a sophomore, has now scored four goals in the past four games.

The 1-0 lead would hold through half and deep into the second half before Faria all but put the game away in the 86th minute when he took a pass from Alexis Martinez and rifled a shot through the hands of Shields and into the back of the net.

No. 6 Northeastern State 2, Harding 1, 2OT

SEARCY, Ark. -- Sixth-ranked Northeastern State earned its first win in MIAA action in a 2-1 double-overtime thriller against Harding on Tuesday at Stevens Field.

The RiverHawks (4-0-2, 1-0-1 MIAA) improved their all-time record against the Bisons (2-3-2, 1-2-0 MIAA) to 12-0.

The two squads played to a scoreless draw in the opening 45 minutes, but it was sophomore midfielder Crosby Lee who put Northeastern State on top in the 53rd minute. Senior midfielder Juan Gonzalez helped on Lee's first goal of the season.

The game looked to be well in hand until HU earned a free kick from 30 yards out in the 85th minute. Jacob Stevens bended a shot into the upper left-hand corner of the net past NSU freshman goalkeeper Jackson Biles to send the match into overtime.

The two sides had chances to earn the victory, but it would be the visitors who would take advantage of a late error.

Junior forward Juan Peralta and sophomore forward Joel Mendoza teamed up to steal the ball from a Harding defender in the attacking third with a little more than three minutes remaining in the final overtime. Mendoza chipped the charging keeper to give Northeastern State the victory.

Biles (1-0) earned his first career victory in goal for the RiverHawks after finishing with two saves. Harding goalkeeper Seth Peterson made five saves and took the loss.