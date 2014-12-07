BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Senior Jamia Fields broke a scoreless tie in the 83rd minute and the Seminoles (24-1-1) survived a late fury from the fourth-ranked Cavaliers (23-3-0) as Florida State captured its first national championship in program history with a 1-0 victory against Virginia on Sunday afternoon in the finals of the 2014 Women’s College Cup at FAU Stadium.

Cheyna Williams found Fields, who dribbled across the 18-yard box before sending a low-lining left-footed shot from just outside the box past a diving Morgan Stearns and inside the right post for the game’s only goal. Williams, who was credited with an assist on the play, was named the College Cup’s most outstanding player on offense. She finished FSU’s postseason run with 13 points on six goals and one assist.

The goal for Fields was her third of the 2014 NCAA tournament, while seven of her 14 career goals as a Seminole came in the postseason.

For the sixth time in as many games in the NCAA tournament, the Seminoles did not allow a goal. On Sunday, Florida State’s defense was even better as they didn’t even allow the Cavaliers to register a shot on frame. FSU joins the 2003 North Carolina Tar Heels as the only two schools to go through six games of the NCAA tournament without allowing a goal.

And for the third time this year, Florida State was able to hold the nation’s best scoring team without a goal. All three of Virginia’s losses on the year came at the hands of the Seminoles and all three times by identical 1-0 scores. Over the past 87 games Virginia has played, the Cavaliers have been shut out five times with all five shutouts coming at the hands of Florida State.

The win for Florida State gives the Seminoles their first national championship in their third trip to the finals. The Garnet and Gold are the 10th different team to capture a women’s national title as three of the past four women’s champions have been first-time winners. Florida State is the second team from the Atlantic Coast Conference to claim a national title.

Krikorian also made history on Sunday becoming just the second coach to win a national title at two different divisions as the 10-year head coach previously won back-to-back Division II championships with Franklin Pierce in 1994 and '95. He joins Brian McManus, who led UC San Diego to national titles at both the Division II and Division III levels. Krikorian becomes the first coach to perform the feat at two different schools.

Florida State outshot Virginia 8-7 for the match, while also holding the edge in corner at 7-6. Fields led all players on the afternoon with three shots, while Makenzy Doniak paced the Cavaliers with two shots in 69 minutes of action.

Six Seminoles landed on the College Cup All-Tournament Team as Fields and Williams were joined by Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Kristin Grubka, Cassie Miller and Isabella Schmid.

With the win, Florida State ended the 2014 season with 10 consecutive wins and a school-record 21-game (20-0-1) unbeaten streak.