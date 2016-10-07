No. 2 Florida State falls to Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. – No. 2 Florida State (9-2-1, 3-1-1 ACC) was unable to hold off the high-powered offense of Boston College (10-3-1, 2-3-0 ACC) on Thursday night, falling to the Eagles by a score of 2-1.

It marked the first conference loss for Florida State on the season and the first time the Noles had allowed more than one goal in a game this season.

“Our kids came in and gave all that they had,” said FSU head coach Mark Krikorian. “Probably a mistake in the first half cost us a goal, and our kids battled back pretty well to equalize. But we know that Boston College is an explosive team. Dowd picked up a ball, ran with it, our backline probably should have stepped a bit earlier to her and she hit an impressive goal. Our group continued to fight, but maybe a bit naïve in the attacking play as the game wore on. Though not for a lack of effort, that’s for sure. Credit to Boston College for a good performance on their end and we’ll regroup and prepare to go to Syracuse.”

The Noles had a great scoring chance in the seventh minute, as Natalia Kuikka’s flick off the side of her foot found Megan Connolly down the right side by herself. The sophomore sent in a cross to Kristen McFarland, but the pass was just out in front of the freshman and she was unable to get a foot on it near the penalty spot.

Boston College took advantage of their best chance in the first half and opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from Lauren Berman. The Eagles sent in a long ball from midfield that bounced in the box and the header attempt by a Seminole defender back to FSU goalkeeper Cassie Miller was off-target. The ball fell to the feet of Berman and she put it past Miller on her first touch for her fourth goal of the season.

Florida State found the equalizer in the 25th minute on Dallas Dorosy’s second goal of the season. Kaycie Tillman started the scoring opportunity, chipping a ball into the box for McFarland on the right. The freshman forward dribbled toward the goal, drawing Boston College GK Alexis Bryant, and was able to slip a pass by her and to the foot of Dorosy inside the six-yard box.

BC scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 51st minute, as Hayley Dowd secured possession of a loose ball near the center circle and drove toward the goal, striking a strong shot from 20 yards that just snuck inside the left post to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

It marked the first goal allowed in the second half by Florida State (outside of the breakaway goal by Duke at 89:59 of the 2015 national semifinal) since November 8, 2015 in the ACC Championship Game against Virginia, marking a span of 779:00 minutes of second half and overtime without surrendering a goal.

FSU battled for some chances quickly after allowing the goal, but neither were able to even the score. In the 54th minute, Malia Berkely’s shot rolled just wide of the post, while in the 57th minute, Oliva Bergau took a shot from 15 yards that was blocked and Tillman’s follow-up was saved by BC’s Bryant.

Miller made a diving save in the 72nd minute to keep the Noles in the match, stopping a strike from Berman after Dowd’s pass found its way through several Seminoles near the top of the box.

The Seminoles pushed their numbers high as the game drew to a close to find a goal, but they could not get that second goal before the final whistle.

Overall, Boston College outshot the Noles 12-9, including 5-4 in shots on goal. Florida State finished with a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.