The Wildcats took the lead after a scoreless first half and never relented.

TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Arizona women's soccer team defeated No. 11 California on Sunday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif. by a score of 1-0. True freshman Jada Talley followed her own rebound to score her first collegiate goal and put the Wildcats over Cal.

Charlotte Brascia led the team with four shots on goal, closely followed by two apiece from Cali Crisler and Gabi Stoian. Stoian earned 52 minutes of time on the pitch as she slowly returns from an injury in the Texas Tech matchup earlier this season.

90' - That's it! Arizona upsets #11 Cal in Berkeley off Jada Talley's first collegiate goal! #BearDown #BuildingALegacy pic.twitter.com/qEao0PNpAt — Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) October 1, 2017

Lainey Burdett made four saves in the contest to keep the Wildcats on top. The Arizona defense allowed 13 shots, but the majority of these were blocked by a defensive line that was unyielding to the Golden Bears top-25 offense.

Crisler earned a yellow card in the 56th minute and the Arizona bench was given a yellow card warning in the 90th minute.

This moves the Wildcats record to 5-3-2 (2-1-0 Pac-12) after they split the weekend, falling to No. 2 Stanford by a score of 1-0 in Stanford, Calif. Burdett made 11 saves in that game to keep Arizona in the match.

Arizona is back in action on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Tucson, Ariz., when the Wildcats will take on USC at 7 p.m. MST.