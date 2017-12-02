Williams wins second DIII championship in three years

Just as they did two years ago, Williams won the DIII Women's Soccer Championship in a thrilling 1-0 victory.

It was an exciting hard-fought battle from start to finish. Chicago and Williams played to a scoreless tie in the first half. Natasha Albaneze broke through for the Ephs, scoring a goal in the 56th minute. The Maroons were relentless in their offensive attack, but suffocating Ephs defense and sensational goalie play from Olivia Barnhill survived the barrage.

Williams finishes the season 22-1-1, not allowing a single goal in the NCAA postseason. The Ephs are the well-deserved 2017 DIII women's soccer national champions.

Relive all the moments from the DIII Women's Soccer Championship finals below.