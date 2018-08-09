United Soccer Coaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club announced today the 77 NCAA Division I players named to the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists, presented by World Wide Technology.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. This year’s winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Air Force senior Tucker Bone and Florida International senior Santiago Patino were MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalists a year ago and they lead a group of 32 players on the Men's Watch List for the upcoming 2018 season. Ten of the 32 players were United Soccer Coaches All-Americans in 2017.

A total of 45 players are included on the Women's Watch List, headlined by 2017 finalist Jessie Fleming of UCLA and five semifinalists; Stanford junior Tierna Davidson, South Carolina junior Grace Fisk, Stanford sophomore Catarina Macario, UCLA senior Hailie Mace and Rutgers senior Casey Murphy. Seventeen of the 45 players were United Soccer Coaches All-Americans last season.

The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America Committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy near the end of the college season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches and from those candidates, three finalists will ultimately be placed on the ballot for the coveted award.

For more information about the MAC Hermann Trophy, including a list of past winners, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.

2018 Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List Name Yr. Pos School Hometown Joris Ahlinvi Jr. M Florida International Saint-Aubin des Bois, France Mertcan Akar Jr. K Old Dominion Cologne, Germany Nathan Aune Sr. D Seattle Arlington, Wash. Jakov Basic Sr. M Massachusetts-Lowell Zagreb, Croatia Tucker Bone* Sr. M Air Force Granite Bay, Calif. Niklas Brodacki Jr. F Central Arkansas Norrkoping, Sweden Antonio Bustamante Sr. M William and Mary Springfield, Va. Drake Callender Jr. K California Fair Oaks, Calif. Kyle Clinton Jr. D Georgia State Havant, England Alex Cosmia Sr. D North Carolina Vancouver, B.C. Mark Forrest Sr. F Lehigh Douglassville, Pa. Allen Gavilanes So. F Marist North Plainfield, N.J. Brandon Guhl Jr. F Butler Houston, Texas Andrew Gutman Sr. D Indiana Hillsdale, Ill. Jimmy Hague Sr. K Michigan State Walled Lake, Mich. Jack Hallahan Jr. F Michigan Redditch, England Erik Holt Jr. D UCLA San Diego, Calif. Jean-Christoph Koffi Sr. M Virginia Potomac, Md. Daniel Krutzen Sr. M Albany Lanaken, Belgium Janos Loebe Sr. F Fordham Kierspe, Germany Brendan McDonough Sr. D Georgetown Matthews, N.C. Zac McGraw Jr. D Army West Point Torrance, Calif. Garrett McLaughlin Jr. F SMU Edmond, Okla. Benji Michel Jr. F Portland Orlando, Fla. Rey Ortiz Jr. M Portland Acapulco, Mexico Elliott Otmani Sr. F Rider La Ciotat, France Santiago Patino* Sr. F Florida International Orlando, Fla. Brian Saramago Jr. F Loyola Maryland New Hyde Park, N.Y. Andrew Shinyashiki Sr. F Denver Sao Paulo, Brazil Davis Smith So. F Massachusetts Amherst, Mass. Jonny Sutherland Sr. K Clemson Chester, England Faouzi Taieb Jr. D UC Santa Barbara Marseille, France

2018 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List Name Yr. Pos. School Hometown Julia Ashley Sr. D North Carolina Verona, N.J. Marjorie Boilesen Jr. F Florida Gulf Coast Sao Paulo, Brazil Jaye Boissiere Jr. M Stanford Los Altos Hills, Calif. Deyna Castellanos Jr. F Florida State Maracay, Venezuela Alana Cook Sr. D Stanford Far Hills, N.J. Katie Cousins Jr. M Tennessee Forest, Va. Paige Culver Sr. D Kent State Oakville, Ontario Tierna Davidson* Jr. D Stanford Menlo Park, Calif. Savannah DeMelo So. M USC Bellflower, Calif. Emma Ekic So. M Louisville Louisville, Ky. Caitlin Farrell Sr. F Georgetown Wallingford, Conn. Grace Fisk* Jr. D South Carolina Bromley, England Jessie Fleming** Jr. M UCLA London, Ontario Rylee Foster Jr. K West Virginia Cambridge, Ontario Abby Givens Jr. F Princeton Charlotte, N.C. Hailey Harbison Sr. D Pepperdine Rancho Penasquitos, Calif. Cyera Hintzen Jr. F Texas Garland, Texas Tziarra King Jr. M North Carolina State Sicklerville, N.J. CeCe Kizer Sr. M Mississippi Overland Park, Kan. Alli Klug Jr. D Saint Louis Webster Groves, Mo. Taylor Kornieck Jr. M Colorado Henderson, Nev. Natalia Kuikka Sr. D Florida State Kemi, Finland Katie Lund Jr. K TCU Plano, Texas Catarina Macario* So. F Stanford San Diego, Calif. Hailie Mace* Sr. F UCLA Ventura, Calif. Kayla McCoy Sr. F Duke Lincolnwood, Ill. Kaiya McCullough Jr. D UCLA Mission Viejo, Calif. Tegan McGrady Sr. D Stanford San Jose, Calif. Paige Monaghan Sr. M Butler Succasunna, N.J. Casey Murphy* Sr. K Rutgers Bridgewater, N.J. Emily Ogle Sr. M Penn State Strongsville, Ohio Victoria Pickett Jr. M Wisconsin Barrie, Ontario Ally Prisock Sr. D USC Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Dani Rhodes Jr. F Wisconsin Waukesha, Wis. Deana Rose So. F Florida Alliston, Ontario Alessia Russo So. F North Carolina East Fairleigh, England Ashley Sanchez So. F UCLA Monrovia, Calif. Khadija Shaw Sr. F Tennessee Spanish Town, Jamaica Bianca St. Georges Sr. D West Virginia St. Felix de Valois, Quebec Vera Varis Sr. K UCF Vantaa, Finland Evelyne Viens Jr. F South Florida L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec Marisa Viggiano Sr M Northwestern Macomb Township, Mich. Annie Walker Sr. F Rice Grand Blanc, Mich. Ally Watt Jr. F Texas A&M Colorado Springs, Colo. Haley Woodard Sr. F Oklahoma State Norman, Okla.

* - 2017 MAC Hermann Semifinalist

** - 2017 MAC Hermann Finalist