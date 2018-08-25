After 77 minutes of soccer, the Fresno State Bulldogs still trailed Sacramento State by one and needed something special to send the game to overtime. That something special came from Chloe Chedester.

From the side of the field ready to throw the ball in, Chedester flipped her body forward and launched the ball towards midfielder Tori Nicolo, who then rifled the ball past the Sacramento goalkeeper for the equalizer. Nicolo's goal, Fresno State's second of the night, proved to be the final point of the game, and, after two subsequent overtime periods, the Bulldogs settled for a tie against Sacramento, 2-2.

CHECK THIS OUT ⬇️😱



Flip-throw for the assist‼️#NCAASoccer

(🎥: @FresnoStateWSOC)pic.twitter.com/VvwcJvdc0N

— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) August 25, 2018

You got to admit, it's pretty impressive, right?

"I was really happy that we were resilient," said head coach Brian Zwaschka to Fresno State Athletics. "We knew we had to dig it out. This was our first overtime game and their third, so maybe they had a little more experience with that but the fact that we stayed stable was really important."

Nicolo, a junior, has scored in every one of the Fresno State's games so far and has played a total of 238 minutes.

The Bulldogs are now 1-1-1 overall and will play again on August 31st at UC Riverside.