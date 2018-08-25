UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In an early-season marquee matchup, UCLA women's soccer defeated Penn State 2-1 in a hard-fought contest between two top 3 teams. Sophomore Delanie Sheehan scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute on a long cross into the box that was snagged but then carried over the goal line by Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis.

The Bruins (2-0) received another strong game from Teagan Micah, who made five saves, including a critical stop in the 55th minute in a tie game. Micah extended herself fully to stop a Kristin Schnurr header that looked to be a sure goal. Micah made another sprawling save in the 10th minute on a shot by Olivia Williams.

Starting off the year 2-0. 🎉



No. 2 @UCLAWSoccer comes out on top against No. 3 Penn State with a 2-1 win.#Pac12Soccer pic.twitter.com/a7xufOhKU1 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) August 25, 2018

UCLA took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when sophomore Ashley Sanchez, just one minute after entering the game, scored on her first touch of the season. Sanchez stole the ball from a Penn State defender and took a left-footed shot from just outside the box past Dennis for her first goal of the year.

Penn State (2-1) tied it up quickly when a penalty kick was awarded after a foul in the box in the 30th minute. Emily Ogle hit the shot past Micah for the equalizer.

With the game still knotted at 1-1, Sheehan put the Bruins in front once again, a little over a minute after re-entering the game. Sheehan took a pass from Olivia Athens down the right side and lofted it back towards Athens, who crashed the box to challenge. Dennis snared Sheehan's cross but in doing so carried the ball just over the goal line. The officials ruled it a goal and then confirmed the goal via replay.

UCLA outshot Penn State 13-9 and held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks. Each goalkeeper made five saves.

The Bruins' challenging road schedule continues next week with a pair of games against Top 6 opponents in No. 5 Florida and No. 6 Florida State.