Women's college soccer: Watch Oklahoma State's 2OT goal to beat Florida for first top five win since 2007

Oklahoma State's Marlo Zoller picked a good time to score her first goal of the season, netting a golden goal in the 103rd minute of Sunday's game vs. No. 5 Florida in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Cowgirls' 1-0 victory was the program's first win over a top five team since Oct. 14, 2007 against then-No. 5 Missouri.

Zoller's double overtime goal Sunday came off a leading pass from Julia Lenhardt. With defenders closing in from both sides, Zoller chipped it in the back right corner, beating Gators goalie Kaylan Marckese. Check out her goal from multiple angles below:

No matter the angle, @marlozoller's golden goal vs. Florida was a thing of beauty! And props to @julialenhardt_ for the great assist! #GoPokes #okstate pic.twitter.com/DU0wFoUqKk — Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) August 26, 2018

Oklahoma State, who was unranked but received 40 votes in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll, is now 3-0 to start the 2018 season. In the midst of an arduous seven-game stretch against 2017 NCAA tournament participants, No. 5 Florida dropped its second straight game of the weekend to fall to 2-2.

RELATED: No. 2 UCLA downs No. 3 PSU on wild goal | Watch this crazy 'flip-pass' assist

Zoller was a late entrant into Sunday's match, substituting in at the 25:49 mark. The senior forward finished with two shots on goal — and the only one by either team in the second overtime period.

For the game, OSU outshot the Gators 15-8 (7-4 on goal).

Oklahoma State next returns to the pitch against Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois for a 7 p.m. game on Friday. It will be the Cowgirls' first road test of their season.