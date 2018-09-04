"One thing that’s always been important to me, and you know this, is that life is bigger than soccer," Wayne State head coach Joe Cleary told his Warriors after a 2-0 loss on Sept. 1. It was the Warriors regular season opener and also happened to be senior midfielder Rachel Fraser's birthday. While she and her teammates couldn't secure the win, Coach Clearly was still able to provide quite the birthday present for his Australian midfielder.

Outside waiting was Eve and Stuart Fraser, Rachel's parents who she hasn't seen in over two years. Her mother and father arrived from Australia for the game and surprised their daughter after the game. You can watch the Fraser emotionally reunite below.