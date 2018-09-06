These are the women's soccer teams with the most consecutive home wins

Having a home-field advantage can sometimes play a big role in the outcome of games that would otherwise be tough for a team to win. And for the best teams out there, this just gives them an even bigger advantage over the opponent.
Here are the teams that have recorded the longest consecutive home winning streaks, including conference and NCAA tournament play.
|No.
|TEam
|to
|from
|84
|North Carolina
|Sept. 6, 1986
|Sept. 18, 1994
|67
|UCLA
|Nov. 4, 2005
|Sept. 26, 2010
|51
|Stanford
|Sept. 14, 2008
|Aug. 17, 2012
|40
|North Carolina
|Sept. 5, 1981
|Nov. 18, 1984
|39
|Penn St.
|Sept. 17, 2001
|Nov. 12, 2004
|38
|Virginia
|Aug. 23, 2013
|Sept. 20, 2015
|32
|Notre Dame
|Oct. 24, 2004
|Nov. 24, 2006
|32
|Santa Clara
|Nov. 6, 1997
|Sept. 4, 2000
|31
|North Carolina
|Sept. 19, 1999
|Oct. 19, 2002
|29
|Notre Dame
|Sept. 5, 1999
|Sept. 7, 2001
|29
|North Carolina
|Sept. 1, 1996
|Sept. 10, 1999
|29
|BYU
|Sept. 30, 1995
|Sept. 25, 1998
|28
|Notre Dame
|Oct. 7, 1992
|Oct. 1, 1995
|27
|Notre Dame
|Sept. 30, 2007
|Aug. 28, 2009
|27
|Nebraska
|Oct. 20, 1995
|Sept. 4, 1998
|25
|UConn
|1981
|1984
|23
|Portland
|Sept. 2, 1995
|Sept. 7, 1997
|22
|SFA
|Sept. 5, 2010
|Aug. 1, 2013
|22
|Notre Dame
|Oct. 8, 1995
|Sept. 4, 1997
|21
|Florida St.
|Oct. 16, 2011
|Sept. 6, 2013
|21
|UConn
|1994
|1995
North Carolina is clearly the most dominant team on this list, appearing three times here. The team recorded 17 more consecutive home wins than UCLA for the top spot with 84 between 1986 and 1994. The Tar Heels were the most powerful force in women's soccer during this time, claiming every single national championship between 1982 and 1994. They would go also on to win four of the next five national titles.
1000 wins for this legend and an equally important s/o to his rock, (his wife) M’Liss. Congrats, Anson! And we love you, M’Liss ! #CoupleGoals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m06v1DYDkc— UNC Women's Soccer (@UNCwomensSoccer) August 19, 2018
UCLA takes the second spot with almost five seasons of consecutive home wins. The Bruins appeared in the 2005 national championship, but fell 4-0 to Portland.
With 51 consecutive wins between 2008 and 2012, last season's national champion Stanford takes third place. The Cardinal appeared in the 2009 and 2010 national championships, losing 1-0 to both North Carolina and Notre Dame.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take the award for most appearances on the list with five. During those streaks, Notre Dame won the national championship in 1995 during triple extra time and in 2004 with penalty kicks. They fell to North Carolina in the 1999, 2006 and 2008 seasons.