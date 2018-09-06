These are the women's soccer teams with the most consecutive home wins

Having a home-field advantage can sometimes play a big role in the outcome of games that would otherwise be tough for a team to win. And for the best teams out there, this just gives them an even bigger advantage over the opponent.

Here are the teams that have recorded the longest consecutive home winning streaks, including conference and NCAA tournament play.

No. TEam to from 84 North Carolina Sept. 6, 1986 Sept. 18, 1994 67 UCLA Nov. 4, 2005 Sept. 26, 2010 51 Stanford Sept. 14, 2008 Aug. 17, 2012 40 North Carolina Sept. 5, 1981 Nov. 18, 1984 39 Penn St. Sept. 17, 2001 Nov. 12, 2004 38 Virginia Aug. 23, 2013 Sept. 20, 2015 32 Notre Dame Oct. 24, 2004 Nov. 24, 2006 32 Santa Clara Nov. 6, 1997 Sept. 4, 2000 31 North Carolina Sept. 19, 1999 Oct. 19, 2002 29 Notre Dame Sept. 5, 1999 Sept. 7, 2001 29 North Carolina Sept. 1, 1996 Sept. 10, 1999 29 BYU Sept. 30, 1995 Sept. 25, 1998 28 Notre Dame Oct. 7, 1992 Oct. 1, 1995 27 Notre Dame Sept. 30, 2007 Aug. 28, 2009 27 Nebraska Oct. 20, 1995 Sept. 4, 1998 25 UConn 1981 1984 23 Portland Sept. 2, 1995 Sept. 7, 1997 22 SFA Sept. 5, 2010 Aug. 1, 2013 22 Notre Dame Oct. 8, 1995 Sept. 4, 1997 21 Florida St. Oct. 16, 2011 Sept. 6, 2013 21 UConn 1994 1995

North Carolina is clearly the most dominant team on this list, appearing three times here. The team recorded 17 more consecutive home wins than UCLA for the top spot with 84 between 1986 and 1994. The Tar Heels were the most powerful force in women's soccer during this time, claiming every single national championship between 1982 and 1994. They would go also on to win four of the next five national titles.

1000 wins for this legend and an equally important s/o to his rock, (his wife) M’Liss. Congrats, Anson! And we love you, M’Liss ! #CoupleGoals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m06v1DYDkc — UNC Women's Soccer (@UNCwomensSoccer) August 19, 2018

UCLA takes the second spot with almost five seasons of consecutive home wins. The Bruins appeared in the 2005 national championship, but fell 4-0 to Portland.

With 51 consecutive wins between 2008 and 2012, last season's national champion Stanford takes third place. The Cardinal appeared in the 2009 and 2010 national championships, losing 1-0 to both North Carolina and Notre Dame.

RELATED: These are the men's soccer teams with the consecutive home wins

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take the award for most appearances on the list with five. During those streaks, Notre Dame won the national championship in 1995 during triple extra time and in 2004 with penalty kicks. They fell to North Carolina in the 1999, 2006 and 2008 seasons.