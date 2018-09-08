SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Playing the most storied program in women's soccer history, No. 12 Santa Clara women's soccer knocked-off No. 2 North Carolina in a thriller Friday night at Stevens Stadium for their fifth win in the last seven matches against the Tar Heels.



The lone goal came in the 62nd minute from freshman Kaile Halvorsen. Halvorsen stripped the ball from a defender just outside the box and dribbled in before beating the keeper to the near post to make it 1-0. It was her first collegiate goal.

With less than 30 seconds to go in regulation, the Tar Heels (5-1-1) looked like they tied the game off a rebound by Zoe Redel, but after the line judge and referee convened, the goal was called back for offsides.

In net, Melissa Lowder made a season-high eight saves and the Broncos (5-1) defense withstood 18 shots. It was the first shutout against North Carolina this season and the first since Oct. 22, 2017 vs. Louisville, a span of 13 matches.

Santa Clara had a close call of its own in the 49th minute. Maria Sanchez headed a cross off the inside of the right post that somehow bounced straight back to the North Carolina goalkeeper to keep it a scoreless game.

NOTES

Santa Clara is now 5-16 all-time against North Carolina.

Julie Doyle subbed in at the 36 minute mark, making her season debut after recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2017.

The Broncos have posted clean sheets in three of their last four games.

This was the highest ranked opponent Santa Clara has beaten since topping No. 2 Stanford 1-0 in double overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 18, 2016.

UP NEXT

The Broncos remain at home and take on Notre Dame at noon Sunday. The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. but was moved up due to the Irish' travel schedule.