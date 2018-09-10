College soccer: Nebraska upsets No. 13 NC State in first meeting in series history

Raleigh, N.C. – The Nebraska soccer team (4-3-1) handed No. 13 NC State (6-1-1) its first loss of the season with the Huskers’ 2-1 triumph over the Wolfpack at Dail Soccer Field on Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska ended NC State’s nine-match unbeaten streak overall and the Wolfpack’s 14-match home unbeaten streak by winning the first meeting between the schools in series history.

In the 39th minute, freshman Kenzie Coons scored her first career goal to give NU a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime. Meg Brandt passed to Natalie Cooke, who found Coons to fire a shot into the back of the net.

RELATED: Who are the top women's soccer players to watch this season?

In the 47th minute, senior Faith Carter headed in her third goal of the season and second goal of the weekend trip to North Carolina. Carter’s header goal came off a corner kick from Brenna Ochoa.

'46 ‼️GOOALL

Header by @F8thhh off of a corner kick by @bren__och



🌽 - 2

🐺 - 0 pic.twitter.com/z0t02fZs4x — Nebraska Soccer (@NebraskaSoccer) September 9, 2018

NC State avoided a shutout when Tziarra King scored on an assist from Kia Rankin in the 64th minute. Despite the Wolfpack outshooting Nebraska by a 15-7 margin, including a 7-5 edge in shots on goal, NC State couldn’t equalize over the final 26 minutes. In the second half, NC State outshot Nebraska 13-3 after the Huskers held a 4-2 edge in shots at halftime.

MORE: Women's soccer teams with the most consecutive home wins

Junior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder tallied a season-high six saves, one shy of tying her single-game career high. She was one of four Huskers to play the full 90 minutes along with Sinclaire Miramontez, Grace Brown and Meg Brandt.

The Huskers open Big Ten play next weekend when they travel to face Rutgers (Friday at 4 p.m. CT) and Maryland (Sunday at noon CT).