College soccer: No. 10 Auburn makes program history in win over Cincinnati with best start ever

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 10 Auburn soccer (7-0-0) came from behind for the second time this season and defeated Cincinnati (3-3-1), 3-1, Sunday afternoon at the Auburn Soccer Complex.



With the win, the Tigers improve to 7-0-0 for the first time in program history.



"It's an incredible accomplishment for this team," head coach Karen Hoppa said. "We've played some high-level teams, and I'm really proud of this group because we keep finding a way. For them to make history is really special. It's going to be important now to put it behind us, because starting Friday our record is zero and zero."

So proud of this team! I am lucky to be their coach! #BrickByBrick https://t.co/d2PChXtxFc — Karen Hoppa (@AUCoachHoppa) September 9, 2018



Treva Aycock and Bri Folds registered a goal and assist apiece in the match to lead the Tigers attack. Angeline Daly recorded her fourth goal of the season in the closing minutes of the contest and Hailey Whitaker pitched in with an assist.



Auburn was the aggressor in the match as the Tigers outshot the Bearcats, 20-13, and put seven shots on frame. Folds led the way with nine shots, three of which were on goal.

"Our chemistry is amazing right now," Folds said. "It's hard to explain. We all play for each other, and that's the biggest thing."



Cincinnati capitalized on its first chance in the game as the Bearcats drew a foul in the box and Cassie Wheldon converted the penalty kick. It was just the Tigers second deficit of the season.



"The thing we've done in the non-conference is we've won a lot of different ways," Hoppa said. "We've won with our offense, we've won with our defense and we've won coming from behind like today. That's different. A lot of times your team has to win one way. The fact we can win a variety of ways is huge."



Auburn was quick to answer as Whitaker found Folds up the far side, and the Lakeland, Florida, native centered to Aycock, who finished with the flick for her third goal of the season less than three minutes later.



After being deadlocked at halftime, Auburn took its first lead of the match in the 60th minute as Folds again got in on the action with her team-best fifth goal of the season on a penalty kick. Cincinnati was called for a hand ball in the box, leading to the kick.



In the closing minutes of the match, Daly finished things off with her fourth goal of the year. Daly and Aycock played a give-and-go at the top of the 18-yard box, and the freshman ultimately found space before finishing with the left foot into the upper 90.

The Tigers defense and goalkeeper Sarah Le Beau again stepped up against an aggressive Cincinnati attack. Auburn defended 13 shots and Le Beau made five saves in the match, all coming in the second half.



"We feel really good," Le Beau said. "Our non-conference games, especially the California trip, that type of play and that type of environment is going to help us prepare for the SEC games ahead."



Auburn kicks off conference play by hosting Mississippi State (6-0-0) Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Auburn Soccer Complex.