Women's soccer teams with the most NCAA DI national championships

The first women's soccer national championship was awarded to North Carolina 36 years ago, in 1982, for its 2-0 win over Central Florida.

Since that inaugural NCAA DI women's soccer national championship, 11 teams have finished the season at the top of the sport. With the 2018 season underway, each team is vying for the chance to add its name – or another tally next to its name – to the list of women's soccer national champions.

Here, we look at the five teams that have won at least two titles:

5. Stanford — 2

NCAA Photos Stanford celebrating after their 2017 national championship win.

Championships: 2011, 2017

Both Stanford's women's and men's soccer teams won their national championships last season. The Cardinal had an almost perfect season, finishing at 23-1-0 with their 3-1 victory over UCLA. Stanford's other national championship came in 2011 with another almost perfect final record (25-0-1) with a 1-0 win over Duke.

5. Southern California — 2

NCAA Photos USC's Katie Johnson is doused with powerade after defeating West Virginia 3-1 during the 2016 national championship.

Championships: 2007, 2016

After winning their first national championship in 2007, the Trojans would wait nine years to relive that glory. The second national championship came in 2016 with a 3-1 win over West Virginia. The first goal was scored in the second minute of the game, with two more following in the second half.

5. Portland — 2

Portland Athletics Portland celebrating their win after the 2005 National Championship.

Championships: 2002, 2005

Portland is the third women's soccer program tied for two national championships. Their 2002 championship took two extra time periods to win, but the Pilots came out with a 2-1 victory over Santa Clara. In 2005, UCLA fell to Portland 4-0 in the title game.

2. Notre Dame — 3

Jeffrey Camarati | NCAA Photos Notre Dame's Lauren Fowlkes holds the National Championship trophy following the team's 1-0 victory over Stanford in 2010.

Championships: 1995, 2004, 2010

All three of Notre Dame's women's soccer national championships are pretty spread out. The Fighting Irish's 2010 victory was a simple 1-0 final over Stanford. The other two weren't so easy. During the 1995 championship, Notre Dame went into three extra time periods before beating out Portland 1-0 for the title. In the 2004 game, the Fighting Irish went into double extra time with UCLA, finally winning 1-1 on the basis of penalty kicks.

1. North Carolina — 21

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos UNC's Reilly Parker celebrates the Tar Heels 4-1 victory over Penn State University during the 2012 Division I Women's Soccer Championship.

Championships: 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012

There is no questioning the fact that North Carolina has been absolutely dominant in women's soccer. The Tar Heels haven't notched a national championship win since 2012, but they have 21 overall. That puts the team at owning 58 percent of all DI NCAA women's soccer national championships ever played. North Carolina's 1992 national championship was the highest-scoring title game in the history of the sport, ending in a 9-1 victory over Duke.

