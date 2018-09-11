Women's soccer teams with the most NCAA DI national championships

The first women's soccer national championship was awarded to North Carolina 36 years ago, in 1982, for its 2-0 win over Central Florida.
Since that inaugural NCAA DI women's soccer national championship, 11 teams have finished the season at the top of the sport. With the 2018 season underway, each team is vying for the chance to add its name – or another tally next to its name – to the list of women's soccer national champions.
Here, we look at the five teams that have won at least two titles:
5. Stanford — 2
Championships: 2011, 2017
Both Stanford's women's and men's soccer teams won their national championships last season. The Cardinal had an almost perfect season, finishing at 23-1-0 with their 3-1 victory over UCLA. Stanford's other national championship came in 2011 with another almost perfect final record (25-0-1) with a 1-0 win over Duke.
5. Southern California — 2
Championships: 2007, 2016
After winning their first national championship in 2007, the Trojans would wait nine years to relive that glory. The second national championship came in 2016 with a 3-1 win over West Virginia. The first goal was scored in the second minute of the game, with two more following in the second half.
5. Portland — 2
Championships: 2002, 2005
Portland is the third women's soccer program tied for two national championships. Their 2002 championship took two extra time periods to win, but the Pilots came out with a 2-1 victory over Santa Clara. In 2005, UCLA fell to Portland 4-0 in the title game.
2. Notre Dame — 3
Championships: 1995, 2004, 2010
All three of Notre Dame's women's soccer national championships are pretty spread out. The Fighting Irish's 2010 victory was a simple 1-0 final over Stanford. The other two weren't so easy. During the 1995 championship, Notre Dame went into three extra time periods before beating out Portland 1-0 for the title. In the 2004 game, the Fighting Irish went into double extra time with UCLA, finally winning 1-1 on the basis of penalty kicks.
1. North Carolina — 21
Championships: 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012
There is no questioning the fact that North Carolina has been absolutely dominant in women's soccer. The Tar Heels haven't notched a national championship win since 2012, but they have 21 overall. That puts the team at owning 58 percent of all DI NCAA women's soccer national championships ever played. North Carolina's 1992 national championship was the highest-scoring title game in the history of the sport, ending in a 9-1 victory over Duke.
College women's soccer national champions from 1982 to 2017:
|YEAR
|TEAM (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2017
|Stanford (23-1-0)
|3-2
|UCLA
|Orlando, Fla.
|2016
|Southern California (19-4-2)
|3-1
|West Virginia
|San Jose, Calif.
|2015
|Penn State (22-3-2)
|1-0
|Duke
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Florida State (23-1-1)
|1-0
|Virginia
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|2013
|UCLA (22-1-3)
|1-0 (OT)
|Florida State
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|North Carolina (15-5-3)
|4-1
|Penn State
|San Diego, Calif.
|2011
|Stanford (25-0-1)
|1-0
|Duke
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|2010
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|North Carolina (23-3-1)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Texas A&M
|2008
|North Carolina (25-1-2)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2007
|Southern California (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Florida State
|Texas A&M
|2006
|North Carolina (27-1)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2005
|Portland (23-0-2)
|4-0
|UCLA
|Texas A&M
|2004
|*Notre Dame (25-1-1)
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2003
|North Carolina (27-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Portland (20-4-2)
|2-1 (2 ot)
|Santa Clara
|Austin, Texas
|2001
|Santa Clara (23-2)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|SMU
|2000
|North Carolina (21-3)
|2-1
|UCLA
|San Jose State
|1999
|North Carolina (24-2)
|2-0
|Notre Dame
|San Jose State
|1998
|Florida (26-1)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|UNC Greensboro
|1997
|North Carolina (27-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|UNC Greensboro
|1996
|North Carolina (25-1)
|1-0 (2 ot)
|Notre Dame
|Santa Clara
|1995
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0 (3 ot)
|Portland
|North Carolina
|1994
|North Carolina (25-1-1)
|5-0
|Notre Dame
|Portland
|1993
|North Carolina (23-0)
|6-0
|George Mason
|North Carolina
|1992
|North Carolina (25-0)
|9-1
|Duke
|North Carolina
|1991
|North Carolina (25-0)
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|North Carolina
|1990
|North Carolina (24-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1989
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|North Carolina State
|1988
|North Carolina (18-0-3)
|4-1
|North Carolina State
|North Carolina
|1987
|North Carolina (23-0-1
|1-0
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts
|1986
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|George Mason
|1985
|George Mason (18-2-1)
|2-0
|North Carolina
|George Mason
|1984
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1983
|North Carolina (19-1)
|4-0
|George Mason
|UCF
|1982
|North Carolina (19-2)
|2-0
|UCF
|UCF