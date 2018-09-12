soccer-women-d1 flag

Molly Sequin and Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | September 12, 2018

College soccer games affected by Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas, men's and women's college soccer teams have made changes to this week's game schedules to keep their players and fans safe. 

Here are the games that will be canceled, moved to an earlier time or postponed until the weather system passes:

Men's soccer

No. 1 Wake Forest v. No. 16 Virginia Tech- Moved to Friday at 5:30 p.m. 

No. 16 Virginia Tech will still have a chance to take on the No. 1- ranked Demon Deacons this Friday, despite threats of Hurricane Florence. The game has been moved to 5:30 p.m. in an effort to avoid any dangerous weather. 

VMI vs. Campbell — Moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s game between VMI and Campbell, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been moved to 5 p.m. due to threats of inclement weather from Hurricane Florence. Rain is expected to start in central North Carolina early Wednesday morning. The Keydets will travel down to face Campbell in Buies Creek, North Carolina for the start of their five-game road trip that will conclude with a matchup against Howard in Washington, D.C. at the end of the month. 

UNC vs. Duke — Postponed 

The Duke-UNC in-state rivalry soccer game is one of ten home Duke events to be postponed because of Hurricane Florence. The two teams have not released a makeup date. The Tar Heels will stay in-state for their next game, taking on UNC-Greensboro on Sept. 18, while Duke will welcome Georgetown University to Durham on that same day. 

NC State vs. Pittsburgh — Postponed

Due to expected storms resulting from Hurricane Florence, the Wolfpack will not travel up to Pittsburgh for Friday’s now-postponed game between the two ACC teams. No. 18 N.C. State has announced that it plans to work with Pittsburgh to find an alternative date for the match. 

UVA vs. Notre Dame — Postponed

In what would have a been a competitive match-up between two Top 25 teams, the game between No. 19 Virginia and No. 8 Notre Dame has been postponed to a later day due to Hurricane Florence. Storms are expected to come through Virginia Thursday night, and though Indiana should be spared from major storm damage, most UVA athletic events have been cancelled due to unsafe travel conditions and severe weather threats. 

William & Mary vs. Charleston — Postponed 

The University of William and Mary and the College of Charleston both closed their respective campuses starting September 11 in preparation for Hurricane Florence, and all of their athletic events, including Friday’s men’s soccer game, have been postponed. The Tribe will be back in action on Monday, September 17 at the University of Maryland. Charleston’s next game will be at home against North Florida on September 19.

Campbell vs. Navy — Cancelled

After moving Wednesday’s game against VMI to 5 p.m., Campbell University made the decision to postpone Sunday’s game against Navy because of the impending storm. The Camels will play next on Sept. 22 at Radford. Annapolis faces less of a threat from Florence than the Carolinas, but weather reports do suggest that the area could face flooding. Navy will not play again until Sept. 23 when the Midshipmen take on conference opponent Holy Cross in Massachusetts. 

Coastal Carolina vs. George Mason — Canceled

Coastal Carolina cancelled its Tuesday match against Radford, and the Chanticleers will also not play George Mason on Sunday afternoon because of the Hurricane Florence. A new date for the game has not been announced. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a state of emergency for the state, ordering citizens to evacuate. 

Presbyterian vs. Georgia State- Moved to Friday at 1 p.m. 

With Hurricane Florence expected to hit South Carolina Friday, the Blue Hose have agreed with Georgia State to reschedule the game for Friday at 1 p.m. instead of Saturday. This will allow the team to travel out of South Carolina before the roads become too dangerous. The game will be played at GSU's soccer complex in Atlanta.

UNCW vs. Northeastern — Postponed 

The Seahawks will not travel to Northeastern for Saturday’s men’s soccer game, and while the game has been postponed, a makeup date has not been announced. The two CAA teams met at the end of last season, with UNCW prevailing 1-0. 

Women's soccer

NC State vs. Notre Dame — Postponed

The No. 17 Wolf Pack will no longer travel to Notre Dame for their scheduled match on Sunday. The teams are working on a new date for the match. NC State travels to UNCG for their Wednesday game, but the start time has been moved up to 1 p.m. to avoid inclement weather. It will not be broadcast. 

James Madison vs. Liberty — Moved to Wednesday

James Madison was set to take on Liberty this Thursday, but the match has been moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be held in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Dukes' next game is scheduled for Sept. 16 against George Washington.

Richmond vs. VMI — Moved to Wednesday

The game originally scheduled for Thursday evening will now be played at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Richmond hosts the match-up with VMI. 

Presbyterian vs Winthrop- Moved to Friday at noon

Presbyterian will now play Winthrop on Friday at noon instead of the original 6 p.m. Saturday game time because of Hurricane Florence.

Western Carolina vs. USF — Canceled

Thursday night's youth soccer night game in Tampa has been canceled due to Hurricane Florence. The Bulls' next match will be played on Sept. 26 at UConn.

Coastal Carolina vs. Little Rock — Moved to neutral site

Coastal Carolina's game scheduled for Friday night at CCU's soccer stadium has been moved to a neutral site. It will either be played at Kennesaw State or Oglethorpe University in Georgia. 

Davidson vs. Elon — Canceled

Davidson and Elon have canceled their Friday night matchup due to the severe weather. However, Davidson is still set to take on Western Carolina at 1 p.m. this Sunday.

Hampton vs. Gardner-Webb — Canceled

Hampton has already canceled all athletic events through Tuesday, Sept. 18 due to Hurricane Florence. Their next game will be played at home versus High Point on Sept. 19. 

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech — Postponed

Virginia has postponed its ACC opener versus Virginia Tech that was scheduled for Friday night. The schools are working on a new date. Virginia's next game will be held at Clemson on Sept. 20. 

Samford vs. Charleston — Canceled

Samford announced on Monday that they would not be traveling to Charleston for the match scheduled for Saturday evening. They host Kennesaw State Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Southern Carolina Upstate vs. Campbell — Postponed

Campbell and Southern Carolina Upstate have postponed their Saturday match, but it won't take place for quite a while. The teams are now set to face one another on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

NC State vs. Notre Dame — Postponed

This is the second game the Pack is rescheduling due to Hurricane Florence this week. Their game today against UNCG has been moved up to 1 p.m. Their game against Notre Dame, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed indefinitely.

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State — Postponed

Coastal Carolina has already moved its Friday night game versus Little Rock to a neutral site in Georgia. However, their Sunday match versus Arkansas State has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

William & Mary vs. VMI — Postponed

William & Mary has canceled or postponed all home events from 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 16. The campus is set to reopen at that time, pending weather conditions. No new date has been set for their match versus VMI.