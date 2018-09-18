College soccer: North Dakota sets multiple records in massive 12-0 win

Who are the top women's soccer players to watch this season?

The North Dakota women’s soccer team had never scored double digit goals in a contest and it hadn’t gotten close in nearly two decades — until the Fighting Hawks put up a dozen on Sunday.

North Dakota set a new school record in total goals, total assists (9), total points (33) and tied for most goals in one half (7) in a 12-0 victory against Alcorn State.

The @UNDsoccer team’s 12 goals tie for third most all-time by a #SummitWSOC squad - 16 is the record held by Oakland — The Summit League (@thesummitleague) September 17, 2018

The 12 goals are believed to be the most scored against a Division I opponent since 2015, when Lamar beat Alcorn State 13-0.

All of those records are new school records in Division-I play since North Dakota moved to Division I in 2008. The previous school record for goals against a Division I opponent was seven against Howard in 2010.

Freshman Cassie Giddings set a new program record for quickest back-to-back goals scored by one player. It took the forward just 1:08 to score twice. Later, she would score in the second half to claim her first career hat trick and only the eighth different player in school history to score at least three goals in a game. The third goal was 58 seconds after the team’s sixth of the day, which made that the sequence the fifth fastest back-to-back goals in school history.

In total North Dakota had nine different players score, which is also a program record.

While the 12 goals is certainly impressive, goalie Olivia Swenson should not be overlooked in net for she has tied the North Dakota school record for shutouts in a season with seven. The Fighting Hawks have played just eight games this season.

Week 5 #SummitWSOC Players of the Week:

UND forward Katie Moller led a goal-scoring barrage for the Fighting Hawks with three goals and three assists on the week to net her second weekly honor, while SDSU goalkeeper Maggie Smither picked up the third defensive honor of her career pic.twitter.com/UzvtUjKmin — The Summit League (@thesummitleague) September 17, 2018

Senior Katie Moller set personal bests but didn’t break any school records in her two-goal, two-assist, six-point performance. However, she’ll become the school’s all-time goal-scoring leader since it joined Division I competition with three more goals this season.

North Dakota is on pace for its best season in school history since it joined Division I. The Fighting Hawks are 6-1-1 and haven’t eclipsed six wins since 2006. Their next game comes at home against Portland on Friday.