Clemson soccer: Tigers upend No. 4 Virginia in double overtime

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sam Staab and Mariana Speckmaier combined for the game-winning corner kick and goal to lead the Tigers to a thrilling 1-0 double-overtime victory over the previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. With the win, the Tigers improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, while the Cavaliers fell to 7-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

HOW IT WAS DECIDED

Speckmaier went one-on-one with a Cavalier defender near the end line, making a move that was deflected out of bounds, setting up the Tigers’ third corner kick of the match. Staab took the corner on the far side of the field, sending the ball into the box and finding the head of Speckmaier, who redirected the ball right into the back of the net.

OF NOTE

The win over No. 4 Virginia was Clemson’s first upset over a top-five team in just over three years, as the Tigers defeated No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 19, 2015. The score of that game was also 1-0, and the contest was also played at home at Historic Riggs Field.

The Tigers kept Virginia off the scoreboard for the first time during the 2018 campaign. In fact, it was the first time the Cavaliers were held scoreless since Nov. 3, 2017, a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Duke in the ACC Semifinals. Virginia was averaging 3.14 goals per game entering the match.

Junior goalkeeper Sandy MacIver tied a season high with four saves, while picking up her fourth clean sheet of the season, the ninth solo shutout of her Clemson career.

Staab’s assist on the game-winning goal was her fifth of the season, and the 27th of her Clemson career. She is currently tied for fifth, with All-American Deliah Arrington, in the Clemson record books for career assists.

Speckmaier leads the teams in goals, picking up her sixth of the season in the 105 th The Miami native also leads the team in scoring with 13 points, on six goals and one assist.

The Miami native also leads the team in scoring with 13 points, on six goals and one assist. It was the Tigers’ third win in a row, and their second-straight win in overtime, as they were coming off of a 2-1 overtime victory over Miami at Riggs on Sept. 14.

This was Clemson’s first double-overtime win since Aug. 25, 2017, when Speckmaier also netted the game winner, in a 2-1 victory No. 20 Auburn in the Tigers’ home opener.

UP NEXT

Clemson returns to action for its fifth consecutive home match on Sunday, Sept. 23 as the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels come to Tigertown for a 1 p.m. match at Historic Riggs Field.