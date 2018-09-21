College soccer: Mississippi State snaps No. 13 South Carolina's 24-match SEC winning streak in OT upset

STARKVILLE – Freshman Zakirah McGillivary sent a record-breaking 1,402 fans home happy on Thursday night as Mississippi State knocked off No. 13 South Carolina in overtime.



The win is MSU's first over a ranked team since Oct. 11, 2015, when State beat then-No. 20 Kentucky, 3-0. The Bulldogs snapped South Carolina's 24-match unbeaten streak in SEC play, handing the Gamecocks their first loss since 2015.

And with that, MSU gets it's first win over a ranked team under @TomAnagnost! Zakirah McGillivary sends a record-breaking crowd home happy in Starkville! #SCtop10#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/ASqfiGDgpC — MSU Soccer ⚽️ (@HailStateSOC) September 21, 2018



In the 94th minute, senior Brooke McKee set a short pass to McGillivary who turned and shot from 25 yards out. The ball sailed over the keeper into the upper-left corner of the goal to give the Bulldogs their eighth win of the year.



"That was quite a shot that we've seen her do before," head coach Tom Anagnost said. "What a time and place to do it. It was just a really good play. (McKee) kept it and connected it. McGillivary did her thing that she does, and it was a world class goal."

The match went into overtime after each team scored on penalty kicks. The Gamecocks opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Lauren Chang went to the spot.



In the 50th minute, McKee went down in the box while trying to make a cross and was awarded a penalty kick. Senior Carly Mauldin's shot went over the bar, but just three minutes later, McKee was again fouled in the box. Freshman Niah Johnson took the Bulldogs' second penalty and converted to tie the game.

53' | After Brooke McKee earns a second PK tonight, @niahj10 finds the back of the net for her third of the year! We're tied in Starkville!



🐶 1

🐔 1#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/Iemj2kWxvF — MSU Soccer ⚽️ (@HailStateSOC) September 21, 2018



"She just went in and took it like she had been there and done that," Anagnost said. "I'm really proud of her willingness. I thought that was a big growth moment for her."



South Carolina outshot MSU, 15-12, but redshirt senior Rhylee DeCrane made a season-high six saves to keep her team in the game.

"The fans were awesome tonight," Anagnost said. "What a crowd. I thought Rhylee was our hidden MVP against a very good South Carolina team. She came up with a couple of very big saves to keep us in the game."



The Bulldogs will travel to No. 19/14 Tennessee on Sunday for a match airing on SEC Network. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.