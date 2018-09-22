College soccer: No. 14 Washington State tops No. 8 UCLA, marking the best start in school history

LOS ANGELES – A lightning strike in the 61' by junior Morgan Weaver was all the No. 14 Washington State soccer team (8-0-0, 1-0-0 Pac-12) needed to secure a 1-0 win Friday night in Los Angeles thanks to a stifling defense that shutdown the high-powered attack of No. 8 UCLA (5-2-1, 0-1-0 Pac-12) for the second-straight season.

Playing on the road for the first time in three weeks, the Cougars' came up big at every turn, holding off early pressure by the Bruins before breaking through on the counter-attack for what would-be the game-winning goal early in the second half. After stopping the UCLA attack, sophomore Aaqila McLyn sent a long ball over the top to a streaking Weaver who knifed through the rest a pair of Bruin defenders before rolling a shot inside the far post for the goal.

HIGHLIGHT | What a counter attack by the Cougs a great ball by @Qeela_Leela to spring @morgan_weaver8 and WSU has the lead #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/0b84GKCv9o — WSU Cougar Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) September 22, 2018

McLyn's assist was just part of the magic for the sophomore on the night as the second-year defender came up with a defensive save early in the game and found herself in the middle of every Bruin attack as she came up with clutch tackles to stop any danger. When balls would get through the backline, redshirt junior Rachel Thompson was up to the task as she came up with a career-best nine saves to earn her first Division I shutout in just her third career start.

Quote of the Match

"What a gutsy performance by our group tonight. UCLA is a fantastic team. We had a great game plan tonight and we stuck to it. Morgan does what Morgan does and that was a special goal there late in the game. I am super excited for this group and we will enjoy it tonight but back to work in the morning." ~ Head Coach Todd Shulenberger

Things You Need To Know

The Cougs' win was a record eighth-straight to start the season, snapping the previous best start of 7-0 in 2015 and the record for consecutive wins in a single season of seven done twice prior.

The win over UCLA was WSU's second-straight 1-0 shutout of the Bruins and first in Los Angeles over UCLA since 1993.

Morgan Weaver recorded her second-straight game-winning goal while picking up her team-best sixth goal of the year. She now has 21 career goals, tying for sixth most in WSU histoy.