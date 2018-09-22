Missouri Western did what no other team could do over the past 32-games. On Friday night, the Griffons upset the No. 1-ranked defending champion Central Missouri Jennies 1-0 at Spratt Memorial Stadium.

The win was of historic proportions on many levels. The Griffons are coming off a program-record 17-win season, but they still weren't able to solve the Jennies last season. Heading into Friday night's match, Missouri Western had never beaten Central Missouri, falling 24-straight times at the hands of one of DII women's soccer's most consistent programs.

That all changed Friday night.

Streak enders

When the final seconds ticked off the clock, quite a few streaks came to an end on Missouri Western's home turf. Along with picking up the first program win over UCM, snapping the Griffons 24-game losing streak, the Jennies saw some astounding streaks of their own broken.

Central Missouri hadn't lost in 32-straight games, dating back to the 2016 DII women's soccer tournament. It went 26-0 last season on the way to the first national title in program history. Six games into 2018, the Jennies were still perfect until they ran into the Griffons.

It's also the first game that the Jennies were held scoreless since 2015. Central Missouri's 58-game goal streak was snapped. The last time it was shutout was October 18, 2015, against Northeastern State. The score that day was also 1-0.

Inside the box score

The Griffons starting goalkeeper Anna Mayer is a true freshman. She had never posted a shutout, nor has she had to make more than eight saves in a match on the season.

She picked a good night for a career-match.

Mayer stopped the Jennies 11 times, including a thrilling one-handed diving save in the 85th minute of play all but ending the Jennies hopes of an equalizer.

The lone goal scored was exciting as well. Mackenzie O'Neill sent the corner kick into the middle of the box where senior Sara Collins was waiting and sent the ball past Jennies' keeper Jordyn Atagi for what would be the game-winner.

"Almost in shock," Collins said after the game. "It's the most rewarding and best feeling you can ever feel."

On a roll

The Griffons started the season 1-2, shutout twice in their first three games. They have since turned the corner and reeled off four in a row, outscoring their opponents 10-2 over that span.

This is a very young team. Missouri Western not only had the freshman Mayer in net, it had six sophomores in the starting eleven. It's clear now that this youthful squad is figuring out what it takes to win. The timing couldn't be better. The Griffons open Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play this week against Lindenwood. The Griffons hope to keep this momentum alive and get off to a hot start in conference play.