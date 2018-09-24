Women's soccer: Boston College tops No. 7 Florida State

NEWTON, Mass. - Jenna Bike scored in the 74th minute to give Boston College women's soccer team a, 2-1, victory over No. 7 Florida State in front of 931 fans at the Newton Soccer Field on Sunday afternoon.

Boston College improved to 10-0-0 (2-0-0 ACC), matching the program record of most consecutive victories. The last team to win 10 consecutive games was the 1983 squad. This is the first time the program opened up on a 10-0 run.

After a scoreless first half, Boston College scored first when Gaby Carreiro converted on a penalty kick in the 51st minute. The penalty kick was awarded when Bike broke into the box between two defenders and was held by a FSU player.



Just two minutes after the Eagles scored, Florida State had a set piece from 22 yards out as a BC defender was called for a foul. Florida State's Deyna Castellanos bent a shot around the BC wall to the near post but senior Alexis Bryant (six saves) dove to her left to keep the Seminoles off the board.

Florida State would tie the match when a player was tripped in the box. Castellanos scored on a penalty kick to tie the match in the 73rd minute of the game.The Eagles did not back down. Bike entered the game after a shot rest and it proved to be perfect timing. She was led by a beautifully placed ball from midfielder Emily Langenderfer. Bike, who had a team-high four shots, ran by the defense, picked up the ball and placed the shot over the FSU goalkeeper Brooke Bollinger, who was coming out to cut the angle. It would be Bike's first goal of the season, as well as Langenderfer's first assist.

Florida State's best chance came with seconds to play when a BC was called or a foul. BC's defense was setting up when the Seminoles quick-started and Bryant kick saved a shot from Anna Patten. The Eagles cleared the ball and the final shot was blocked by the defense.



The Eagles defense was tough all day. Other than the set piece and the final shot, Florida State was limited to shots outside the box.



FSU's defense was bothered all day by the speed Bike, as well as the Eagles' overall team aggressiveness. She created a number of chances and caused confusion in the FSU backline. Bike had a solid chance in the 29th minute of the match but her first shot was blocked by a defender, she gathered the rebound but her second shot went wide of the goal. She caused the penalty kick when she was taken down in the box, and had a solid chance in the 58th minute that the FSU keeper saved.



COACH FOLEY'S QUOTE

"Clearly, Florida State is a talented team and one of the best in the country,'' said head coach Alison Foley. "I thought we got them uncomfortable and dictated the way the game went. We need to continue the momentum from this match during ACC play.''

GAME NOTES

- This is the first BC team to open up the season with a 10-0 run. In 2009, the BC squad went 9-0 to open up the season. The 10-0 run also matches the program record for longest winning streak. The 1983 team, coach by current assistant coach Mike LaVigne, had a 10-0 run at mid-season.

- This was BC's second victory over the Seminoles in the last three games. The Eagles lost at FSU last season on the road, but defeated the Seminoles, 2-1, on Oct. 6, 2016 at home.

- Gaby Carreiro is now 2-and-2 on penalty kicks this year.

- Alexis Bryant had a season-high six saves. She now has 35 career victories.

- Defenders Elysa Virella, Gianna Mitchell, Kayla Duran, Mijke Roelfsema and midfielder Sam Coffey and Jillian Jennings all played 90 minutes in the win.



UP NEXT

- Boston College will next go on a two-game road swing. The Eagles will play at Wake Forest on Thursday, Sept. 27 (7 p.m.), followed by a match at Clemson on Sunday, Sept. 30 (1 p.m.).

- BC will return home to host Virginia Tech on Friday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m.).