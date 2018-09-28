College soccer: Virginia Tech upsets No. 6 Virginia in Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG – In a match that was first postponed due to Hurricane Florence, it was no surprise that Mother Nature found a way to effect Thursday night's Virginia-Virginia Tech women's soccer rescheduled contest. The Hokies battled the No. 6 Cavaliers through rain, an hour lightning delay and soggy conditions over the final 16 minutes to pull off a 1-0 victory in ACC action at Thompson Field.

With the victory, the Hokies also registered a point in the Commonwealth Clash and now lead it 2 to 0.5. It's also the team's first win over a ranked opponent since 2015, when the Hokies beat No. 22 Duke on the road 4-2 (10/4). See "of note" below for more.

The Hokies (6-2-3, 2-1-0 ACC) scored the lone goal in the match taking advantage of the first of two corner kicks on the night. Emily Gray served the ball toward the near post and Jordan Hemmen headed in the ball just in front of Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory and into the back of the net to make it 1-0 in the 14th minute.

Virginia (8-2-0, 1-2-0 ACC) outshot the Hokies in the second half 6-3 and held a 4-1 advantage in corners after halftime. However, Tech's goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn came up big each time, making six stops to register her sixth shutout of the season.

Tech is now 4-15-1 all-time against Virginia, including a 2-5 record at home. This was the Cavaliers first trip to Blacksburg since Oct. 26, 2014.

Tech recorded its first shutout of the Cavaliers since Oct. 9, 2008 – also a 1-0 victory in Blacksburg when Virginia was ranked No. 8.

The Hokies are 7-2 all-time on Sept. 27, including winners of three in a row and are 4-1 at home.

Tech is now 29-79-13 against ranked foes all-time, while holding a 16-33-7 mark under Adair.

The Hokies last beat a ranked team at home on Sept. 19, 2014 – No. 17 Clemson, 2-0.

Tech's last win over a top 10 team was on Nov. 8, 2013 – No. 1 Virginia, 4-2 in the semifinals of the ACC Championship.

The Hokies last beat a top 10 team at home on Oct. 13, 2013 – No. 9 Notre Dame, 1-0.

Hemmen scored her second goal of the season and the fourth of her career.

Gray registered her team-leading third assist of the year and is now tied for second on the team in points with five.

McGlynn now has 18 career shutouts and 24 career wins, both third all-time at the school. Her six shutouts this year are tied for the sixth-most in a single season at Tech.

Jaylyn Thompson started her 39th straight match for Tech, the longest consecutive streak on the team, while McGlynn has the second longest at 30.

Two Hokies have played all 1,050 minutes of the season: McGlynn and Kelsey Irwin.

Five Hokies have started all 11 matches this year: the two above, Gray, Hemmen and Thompson.

Building on a tradition started in 1895, the Commonwealth Clash is a head-to-head points-based competition within the 22 varsity sports in which Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia compete against each other. At the end of the season, the institution with the most points is crowned the champion of the Commonwealth Clash.

Thursday's match between the Hokies and the Cavaliers was presented by Virginia529, the official college savings plan of Virginia Tech Athletics and the University of Virginia Athletics.

Virginia Tech has won the Commonwealth Clash the last two seasons, while the current score of this year's Clash is Tech 2.0 - Virginia 0.5 - the school's both received a half-point for the Men's Soccer tie, while Tech earned a half-point for a Volleyball win and a full point for tonight's win.

UP NEXT

Tech remains at home for its next match, taking on Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Thompson Field. This game was rescheduled as well to fit the Virginia game in to tonight's spot.