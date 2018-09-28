College soccer: Wake Forest snaps No. 11 Boston College's undefeated run with OT win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A thrilling game from start to finish was capped off with an overtime-game winner by Estelle Laurier to give Wake Forest head coach Tony da Luz his 300th career win and hand No. 11 Boston College its first defeat of the season, 2-1, at Spry Stadium on Thursday night.

DEACS WIN! DEACS WIN! Wake Forest hands No. 11 Boston College its first loss of the season. Estelle Laurier scores the golden goal off an assist from Bayley Feist! #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/FqNYWvcFA0 — Wake Women's Soccer (@WakeWSoccer) September 28, 2018



The Demon Deacons (6-3-1, 2-1-0 ACC) fell behind the Eagles (10-1-0, 2-1-0) in the 12th minute on a Kayla Jennings goal off a corner kick, but Wake Forest fought back to earn the victory.

Mariah Lee scored her first goal in Old Gold & Black for the 32nd-minute equalizer off a slip pass from Bayley Feist.

HALF | Mariah Lee's goal knotted the score against No. 11 Boston College at 1-1 heading to the break. pic.twitter.com/pv4bPbTuQV — Wake Women's Soccer (@WakeWSoccer) September 27, 2018



Feist again got into the action in overtime, beating a defender and finding Laurier open, as she beat the keeper for the golden goal with three minutes left in overtime.



Da Luz has averaged more than 10 wins per season in his 27 years as a collegiate head coach, improving his record to 300-201-47.

Wake Forest has now taken down three top-20 teams, beating No. 5 Penn State, No. 11 Boston College and No. 16 NC State.



The Eagles controlled play for most of the first half, holding advantages in shots (9-2) and corner kicks (6-1). But the Deacs responded, leading in in both shots (11-9) and corners (5-3) the rest of the game.



Celebrating her senior night, Nonie Frishette had another strong performance in goal. She totaled seven saves to keep Wake Forest in the game.

What. A. Game. Who else is still catching their breath after that one? #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/P5lY6L7ztD — Wake Women's Soccer (@WakeWSoccer) September 28, 2018



The Eagles entered the night having outscored opponents 26-4, and was coming off a victory over No. 7 Florida State before being taken down by the Deacs.



Wake Forest takes on another ranked foe this weekend, traveling to No. 6 Virginia on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.