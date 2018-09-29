College soccer: No. 14 South Carolina notches biggest ranked win in school history over No. 23 Auburn

Columbia, S.C. — No. 14 South Carolina women's soccer (9-2-0, 3-1-0 SEC) ran away with its eighth victory at home with a 3-0 win over No. 23 Auburn on Friday night. The 3-0 triumph is the largest victory over a ranked opponent in South Carolina women's soccer history.



Freshman sensation Selma Sol Magnusdottir stole the show by scoring an unassisted goal at 16:48. Magnusdottir's third goal of the season became her second game-winning goal of the season.

Can someone help us pick our jaw off the ground? @selmasolmag’s game-winning goal from last night’s win still has us shocked! #Gamecocks @NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/KKuKi2IDOY — Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) September 29, 2018



"I think tonight was a tremendous win for our program," South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. "We knew it was going to be a tough battle, Auburn is a tremendous team and to come away with a 3-0 win is an excellent result. Our team did everything we asked them to do from start to finish."

RELATED: Women's soccer teams with the most consecutive home wins



With a 1-0 lead after 45 minutes of play, the Gamecocks have now held all 11 opponents this season scoreless in the first half. In the second half, South Carolina added insurance goals with senior Simone Wark and sophomore Meredith Cristopher each scoring their first goals of the 2018 season. Christopher's goal, which came at 76:30, is her first goal as a member of the Gamecocks.



"Our team prepared well for this match," Smith said. "They were really up for this match and had a lot of energy. I think the team used that energy to be smart as well. We won a lot of 50-50 balls, tackles and in transition. I think overall tonight was a great performance and a great effort by everyone who played minutes."

There was a reason for celebration at Stone Stadium tonight! The 3-0 win over No. 23 Auburn marks the largest victory over a ranked opponent in South Carolina women's soccer HISTORY! #ForeverToThee #Gamecocks



RECAP: https://t.co/kDy4FEix90 pic.twitter.com/5TqEythPst — Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) September 29, 2018



On the defensive side of the field, Mikayla Krzeczowski added another clean sheet to her already impressive career resume. With now 30 clean sheets in her career, she stands alone with the second-most in South Carolina women's soccer history, just one behind Mollie Patton, who had 31 from 2006-2010.



The shutout win is the Gamecocks' seventh on the season, and is the second time this season South Carolina has kept a ranked opponent scoreless. Now 8-0-0 at home, South Carolina extended its unbeaten streak at home to 20 (including post season) dating back to 2016. In just regular-season home matches, the Gamecocks' unbeaten streak dates back to 2015 and is up to 27.

ALSO: The 9 best stadiums in college soccer, according to the fans



South Carolina will not play again until next Thursday when it travels to Athens, Ga., to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (4-4-3, 1-1-1 SEC) at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks then return home to face the Florida Gators (4-6-2, 2-1-1 SEC) on Sun., Oct. 7, at 3:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.