Women's soccer: TCU earns first Top 10 victory in win against No. 6 Texas

FORT WORTH – The TCU women's soccer team handed No. 6 Texas its first loss of the season with a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. Yazmeen Ryan scored her third goal of the season in the 78th minute.



The Rundown

TCU set the tone early in the match and never took its foot off the gas. Messiah Bright had TCU's first look at goal in the third minute as she found herself 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper. A toe save, one of six in the match for the Longhorn keeper, kept the Frogs off the board.

👏👏 @CoachEricBell and his @TCUSoccer program on today’s 1-0 win over No. 6 Texas! — Mark Cohen (@TCUCohen) September 30, 2018



The Horned Frogs funneled nine shots at the Texas net in the first half and held the Longhorns to just two chances. TCU forced a trio of saves in the half but couldn't find the back of the net.

More of the same followed in the second half as the Frogs came out firing from the start. TCU pumped 11 shots towards net, five of which were on goal. Texas had the period's first real good look as a crossing feed found Cydney Billups on the far post, but her header was high over the crossbar.

FROGS WIN!!! TCU hands No. 6 Texas its first loss of the season! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/xsQmEUqvcB — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) September 30, 2018

The Frogs finally hit paydirt in the 78thminute. Maddy Warren found Yazmeen Ryan with some room to move. With Curry challenging outside the six yard box, Ryan had a gapping net to shoot at and her lone shot didn't miss for the 1-0 lead.

Emily Alvarado was barely tested as she needed to make just one save in the game to record the shutout.

Stat of the Game

40 – With the victory, TCU's senior class ties the school record with their 40thcareer win.



Quotes of the Game

Head Coach Eric Bell

On the game:

"We urged the group after the game on Friday night to stick together through the tough times and I think they did that in a very positive way today. They came out on the front foot today and stayed that way for 90 minutes."

.@TCUSoccer closed a successful weekend with a massive win today, handing No. 6 Texas its first loss of the season! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/IKb14EZnWN — Horned Frogs (@TCU_Athletics) September 30, 2018

On the homefield advantage:"We had 1,500 people here today. We saw a lot of purple in the stands and that helps. We were able to get back to the friendly confines and play on the dimensions that we like. We played the kind of soccer that we like too. We created lots of chances and were able to score one."

Notes

• TCU recorded its first-ever victory over a top-10 opponent.

• TCU posted its seventh shutout of the season.

• TCU tallied double-digit shots for the 11thtime this season.

• TCU allowed double-digit shots for just the fifth time this season.

• TCU outshot its opponent for the ninth time this season.

• Emily Alvarado notched her third career shutout

• Yazmeen Ryan scored her third goal of the season and the seventh of her career.• Ryan's game-winning goal was the fourth of her career.• Maddy Warren tallied her third assist of the season.• Messiah Bright led the team with six shots.• Cachet Lue, Tijana Djuricek and Chaylyn Hubbard played the entirety of the match.TCU (8-3-2, 1-2-1) will start a three game road stretch Friday night at Oklahoma. Game time is set for 7 p.m. in Norman.