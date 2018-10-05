soccer-women-d1 flag

Jacob Myers | NCAA.com | October 5, 2018

Women’s soccer: No. 1 Stanford survives with goal in 100th minute, three top-15 teams fall

Two top-10 teams were upset Thursday, including the only remaining undefeated (no losses, no ties) team in the country, with another top-15 team falling to an unranked opponent and the No. 1 team in the nation squeaking out a road win on a heroic overtime goal.

No. 7 Washington State had a difficult road matchup Thursday against No. 20 Colorado, which was playing its first conference home match of the season. The Buffs (10-0-3) set the pace in the second minute with a goal from Taylor Kornieck knocked off the Cougars (10-1-0), 3-1 for their first ranked win of the season and to remain unbeaten.

No. 10 Florida State had the comfort of its home turf against Clemson, but the Tigers didn’t seem to care they were taking on another top-10 team on the road.

Two weeks removed from their double-overtime victory against No. 4 Virginia at home, the Tigers found the same resolve to upset a second top team Thursday with another 1-0 victory. Miranda Weslake had the game-winning goal for Clemson in the 21st minute — much sooner than double overtime. Clemson improved to 8-5-0 and the Seminoles dropped to 9-3-1.

Sticking with top-10 teams, the reigning national champion Stanford will continue to have a target on its back the whole season, which was apparent in its road matchup against the unranked Oregon Ducks.

Oregon shutout the Cardinal in regulation, forcing a sudden-death overtime, which is when Stanford’s leading goal-scorer Catarina Macario blasted a free kick from about 25 yards into the back of the net for a dramatic victory in the 100th minute.

The Cardinal remained unbeaten at 11-0-1 while the Ducks fell to 7-4-1 and 1-3-0 in the Pac 12.

No. 14 Northwestern suffered the same fate as Washington State and Florida State with a 1-0 road loss to unranked Rutgers. Amirah Ali scored in the first overtime period to keep the Scarlet Knights unbeaten in Big Ten play at 4-0-2 and improve to 8-1-4 on the season. The Wildcats loss was its third in five games and capped off a crazy night in women’s college soccer.

Six more ranked teams are in action Friday. By the end of the week, Thursday might have just been the start of the most upset-filled week of the season thus far.