Women’s soccer: No. 1 Stanford survives with goal in 100th minute, three top-15 teams fall

Who are the top women's soccer players to watch this season?

Two top-10 teams were upset Thursday, including the only remaining undefeated (no losses, no ties) team in the country, with another top-15 team falling to an unranked opponent and the No. 1 team in the nation squeaking out a road win on a heroic overtime goal.

No. 7 Washington State had a difficult road matchup Thursday against No. 20 Colorado, which was playing its first conference home match of the season. The Buffs (10-0-3) set the pace in the second minute with a goal from Taylor Kornieck knocked off the Cougars (10-1-0), 3-1 for their first ranked win of the season and to remain unbeaten.

The Cougs were the last team in Division I to have a perfect record.



...until @CUBuffsSoccer knocked them off this afternoon.



Take a look back at the Buffs' 3-1 upset win over WSU. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TKanqRNy13 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 5, 2018

No. 10 Florida State had the comfort of its home turf against Clemson, but the Tigers didn’t seem to care they were taking on another top-10 team on the road.

Two weeks removed from their double-overtime victory against No. 4 Virginia at home, the Tigers found the same resolve to upset a second top team Thursday with another 1-0 victory. Miranda Weslake had the game-winning goal for Clemson in the 21st minute — much sooner than double overtime. Clemson improved to 8-5-0 and the Seminoles dropped to 9-3-1.

Sticking with top-10 teams, the reigning national champion Stanford will continue to have a target on its back the whole season, which was apparent in its road matchup against the unranked Oregon Ducks.

Oregon shutout the Cardinal in regulation, forcing a sudden-death overtime, which is when Stanford’s leading goal-scorer Catarina Macario blasted a free kick from about 25 yards into the back of the net for a dramatic victory in the 100th minute.

WATCH | @catarinamacario's inch-perfect free kick wins it in the 99th minute at Oregon & #1 Stanford's program-record unbeaten streak now stands at 34 games. 👊

🌲: 1

🦆: 0#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/lxs9kVp5BP — Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 5, 2018

The Cardinal remained unbeaten at 11-0-1 while the Ducks fell to 7-4-1 and 1-3-0 in the Pac 12.

MORE STORIES: Women's college soccer teams with the most consecutive home wins | Best college soccer stadiums

No. 14 Northwestern suffered the same fate as Washington State and Florida State with a 1-0 road loss to unranked Rutgers. Amirah Ali scored in the first overtime period to keep the Scarlet Knights unbeaten in Big Ten play at 4-0-2 and improve to 8-1-4 on the season. The Wildcats loss was its third in five games and capped off a crazy night in women’s college soccer.

VICTORY!! Amirah Ali lifts #RFutbol to victory with her B1G-leading ninth goal of the season! Keeps RU unbeaten in Big Ten action 4-0-2! pic.twitter.com/MR2QvvGgWr — RutgersWomensSoccer (@RUWSoccer) October 5, 2018

Six more ranked teams are in action Friday. By the end of the week, Thursday might have just been the start of the most upset-filled week of the season thus far.