College soccer scores: Utah's overtime dagger drops No. 7 Washington State, four top 15 teams fall Sunday

No. 1 Stanford women's soccer improved to 5-0-0 in Pac-12 play after its 3-0 win at Oregon State on Sunday, extending the Cardinal's Pac-12 win streak to 23 games.

For several other top-ranked teams, this weekend saw a shake-up. Four top 15 teams lost Sunday, including No. 4 Santa Clara and No. 7 Washington State.

Utah played spoiler to Washington State, capitalizing on a strong defensive showing in a 1-0 overtime win. The loss was the Cougars' second straight this week after starting the season 10-0.

If you missed the winner at Ute Field today, we have you covered! c/o of @utahathletics video#Relentless 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DTWosxetbI — Utah Women's Soccer (@UtahWSoccer) October 7, 2018

Utah’s Holly Daugirda scored her first goal of the season in opportune fashion in extra time to give the Utes the win while goalie Carly Nelson notched her 10th career shutout.

No. 4 Santa Clara faced similar troubles as Pepperdine halted the Broncos' eight-game unbeaten streak in a 1-0 win.

The physical match resulted in a total of 30 fouls and six penalty cards, including a penalty kick awarded to Santa Clara which Pepperdine goalie Brielle Preece handily blocked.

VIDEO | Hear from goal-scorer @meghanhealyy and goalie @BriellePreece after today's win against the #4 Broncos: pic.twitter.com/Ts55UTt7zj — Pepperdine Soccer (@WavesSoccer) October 7, 2018

Pepperdine’s win also marks the Waves’ 10th consecutive home victory over Santa Clara.

In a fitting Senior Day celebration, Maryland continued Sunday's slew of upsets with a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Northwestern.

The Terps notched first-half goals from senior Jarena Harmon and freshman Loren Sefcik, then relied on its defensive strength and senior goalie Rachel Egyed, who made five of her seven saves in the second half.

34' | Loren Sefcik puts the Terps up 2-0. First career goal from the freshman!#Terps 2, NW 0 pic.twitter.com/Z36fkoOXB8 — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) October 7, 2018

Sunday’s win marked the first victory for Maryland over a ranked team since 2014.

To round things out, No. 16 West Virginia used a late-game surge to beat No. 13 Texas 2-1.

WVU defender Bianca St. Georges evened the score at a goal apiece on a penalty kick in the 77th minute, and just over three minutes later the senior scored her first career game-winning goal on a left-footed shot from inside the box toward the right post.

Thanks to St. Georges’ efforts, the Mountaineers are the first team this season to score more than one goal against the Longhorns.



Senior Bianca St. Georges has turned this game around! Two second-half goals, including the go-ahead goal right here, has put WVU ahead with five minutes to go! pic.twitter.com/rio0Jh1a5T — WVU Women's Soccer (@wvuwomenssoccer) October 7, 2018

