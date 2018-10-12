UCF women's soccer tops No. 15 Memphis on the road for first ranked win of the season

A goal in each half led the UCF women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over No. 15/18 Memphis at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex on Thursday evening.

The Knights (7-4-1, 4-1 The American) took the lead over Memphis (12-2, 4-1 The American) in the 21st minute, as Stefanie Sanders collected the ball in the box and beat the keeper.



UCF doubled its lead in the 64th minute when Carrie Lawrence took a shot from nearly midfield for her first goal of the season.



Memphis held a 15-14 edge in shots, but Vera Varis was forced to make just a pair of saves. The Knights posted their third shutout of the season, and their first of league play.

The Goal Scorers

In the 21st minute, Stefanie Sanders scored her team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Sanders now has 24 points on the season, moving her within 11 of joining the single season Top 10.

Carrie Lawrence became the seventh Knight to score a goal this season, sending a shot from long range in to the top left corner of the goal.

Lawrence has now scored at least one goal in all three of her seasons with the Black and Gold.

Taking the Lead Over the Tigers

Entering the match, Knights and Tigers were tied 9-9-1 in the all-time series.

UCF has now won seven of the last eight matchups to take the lead in the series.

In their seven American Athletic Conference meetings, UCF has limited the Tigers to just four goals.

The Knights have shut out Memphis in the last three matchups.

NEXT UP

The Knights continue their road stretch, heading to Tulsa for a Sunday match at 2 p.m. ET.

