Five of the most prolific scorers this women’s college soccer season

Who are the top women's soccer players to watch this season?

The Division I women’s soccer tournament begins in less than a month, with games starting on Nov. 9, and conference championship will be decided in the coming weeks.

With season’s end approaching, here are five players who are some of the top performers this year.

*Note: This list does not reflect a specific ranking of the best players in women’s college soccer.

Catarina Macario - Forward, Stanford

A semifinalist last year for the national player of the year award, Catarina Macario is arguably the best women’s soccer player — as a sophomore. Through 13 games, Macario leads the Cardinal with seven goals, five points and 19 points in just 11 appearances.

On last season’s national championship team, Macario was the leading scorer with an astounding 17 goals, 16 assists and 50 points. She is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous players in college soccer, and the U-23 Team USA member is proving it once again.

4️⃣ of @catarinamacario's 2️⃣4️⃣ career goals have come via direct free kick, including this one at USC in 2017. 🌲⚽️ #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/CljXlFCc3t — Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 11, 2018

Caitlin Farrell - Forward, Georgetown

The Hoyas have consistently been one of the top teams in recent years, and 2018 is no different with Caitlin Farrell as the offensive catalyst.

Farrell is tied for third in the nation with 14 goals and tied for eighth with 29 points. As of Oct. 17, the senior forward has scored in nine straight games. If Georgetown makes a run to the College Cup, Farrell will likely lead the way.

Farrell scores her 14th goal of the season! #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/xpKXbISK96 — Georgetown W Soccer (@HoyasWSoc) October 14, 2018

Taylor Kornieck - Midfielder, Colorado

One of the biggest surprises this season has been the Colorado Buffaloes at 12-0-3 and No. 15 in the rankings. Much of that success has to do with its star passer Taylor Kornieck.

Kornieck has played in 11 of the Buffaloes 15 games and has tallied six goals, a team-leading nine assists and 21 points. Colorado leads the nation in team assists, which starts with Kornieck, who is third in the nation in assists per game.

Sam Coffey - Midfielder/Forward, Boston College

Right up there with Kornieck as one of the top distributors in the country is Sam Coffey at Boston College. Coffey leads the 11th-ranked Eagles in goals (10), assists (11) and points (31). She also leads the nation in assists and is fourth in assists per game.

In just her sophomore season, Coffey has already established herself as one of the most dangerous players on the pitch. If she stays with Boston College, the Eagles could be a very successful program in the near future.

Congrats to Sam Coffey and Alexis Bryant for picking up ACC Weekly Honors. Coffey also earned a spot on @TopDrawerSoccer TOW and was named the @UnitedCoaches Div. 1 Player of the Week.#WeAreBC 🦅#ACCWSoccer ⚽️#NCAAWSoccer ⚽️



Release: https://t.co/GgYTiC0yag pic.twitter.com/OFcCdJOhkG — BC Women's Soccer (@BC_WSOC) October 9, 2018

Raimee Sherle - Forward, Boise State

If we’re looking at top performers, our eyes have to turn toward Raimee Sherle, the nation’s leader with 19 goals. Through 16 games, she has already broken her own school record of goals in a season (18) set last season. She also just needs four points to tied the school record in points (42), which she also set last season on her way to WAC offensive player of the year.

And continuing on this theme, 10 of her 19 goals this season are of the game-winning variety, which is another school record that she broke after setting it last year with a nation-best nine game-winners. So, yeah, it’s not a surprise the Broncos are 13-2-1 this season and in the driver’s seat for a conference title.

As she continues to build upon her @MountainWest record for career goals (44), Sherle has also picked up the MW single-season record thanks to today's game-winning goal! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/0jHczbosMj — Boise State Soccer (@BroncoSportsSOC) October 14, 2018

Other notable players: Evelyne Viens (F, South Florida), Leah Pruitt (F, Southern California), Taylor Otto (M, North Carolina), Maria Sanchez (F, Santa Clara).

