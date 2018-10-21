College soccer scores: No. 8 South Carolina falls to unranked LSU, two more top 10 teams suffer losses

In a wild night women’s soccer, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Virginia — all top 10 teams — suffered losses, the biggest coming at the hands of unranked LSU, who took down the No. 8 Gamecocks 2-1 in overtime.

Here are the highlights from a series of upsets across the sport Sunday:

LSU stuns No. 8 South Carolina in overtime, 2-1

💥 GAME ENDER 💥@Lucy_Parker98 leads LSU to victory over No. 8 South Carolina on Senior Day, 2-1!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/hT0RHlblXK — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) October 21, 2018

Sophomore defender Lucy Parker led the way for the Tigers with two goals, including the game-winner in the 106th minute to lift LSU past No. 8 South Carolina. LSU moved to 10-6-1 with the win, and the team earned its fifth top-10 win in program history. The Tigers had not beaten South Carolina since 2009.

No. 18 Tennessee dominates No. 5 Texas A&M, 4-0

In dominant fashion, the Vols shut down No. 5 Texas A&M behind two goals from Danielle Marcano and goals from Anna Bialczak and Bunny Shaw. Tennessee’s win comes just three days after a double-overtime thriller on Oct. 18 when it took down LSU 2-1. The Vols now move to 11-2-2 overall and 7-2-0 in the SEC.

No. 14 Florida State beats No. 6 Virginia, 2-0

For the first time in program history, Florida State has defeated Virginia on the road! #ShowUpEarnIt pic.twitter.com/FW0rGm4KNH — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 21, 2018

The Seminoles shut out No. 6 Virginia to earn their first road win against the Cavaliers in program history. Florida State saw goals from Deyna Castellanos and Anna Patten, while goalkeeper Brooke Bollinger made four saves.

Ohio State bests No. 19 Wisconsin, 2-1

Sunday soccer action! Catch the top plays from @OhioStateWSOC's win over Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/ScuwlQf6d3 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 21, 2018

Though the Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 13-6, Ohio State found the back of the net on two critical shots to take the 2-1 victory over No. 19 Wisconsin. The Buckeyes took the early lead with a goal from Marissa Birzon, her third of the season. After Wisconsin tied the game, Ohio State’s Eleanor Gabriel took a shot at the net only to have the ball bounce off of Badger defender Camryn Biegalski and into the goal. The win for Ohio State brings the team to 9-5-3 with a 6-2-3 record in Big Ten play.

Arizona outlasts No. 22 Washington State, 2-1

FINAL - The Cats win it on Senior Day! pic.twitter.com/PtptIlsg3l — Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) October 21, 2018

In a tightly-contested battle, Arizona prevailed over No. 22 Washington State with goals from Brynn Moga and Amanda Porter. Moga, who scored the game-winner in the Wildcat’s last game against Washington on Oct. 18, notched the first point for Arizona, but Washington State answered with a goal of its own eight minutes later. The critical goal then came in the 72nd minute from Porter, who fired a rocket past Washington State goalkeeper Rachel Thompson to help her team clinch the win.

