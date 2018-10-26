WACO, Texas – No. 10 Baylor soccer (15-4-0, 8-1-0 Big 12) secured its first regular season Big 12 title since 1998, earning a 1-0 victory over Oklahoma (8-8-2, 3-4-1 Big 12) on Thursday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field.

With West Virginia suffering a 1-0 overtime loss at home to Kansas, the victory for the Bears locked in the outright conference title and the No. 1 overall seed in the Big 12 Soccer Championship.

"Knowing we're the Big 12 champions meant the world to me," said coach Paul Jobson. "These seniors have really left such a legacy from their freshman year until now. Obviously, we're not done yet, we've got more we want to do, but it means so much. It's so hard to win a regular season championship, and I'm just so proud of these girls and what they've been able to do."

The scoring for Baylor came on the familiar foot of Camryn Wendlandt, with the junior forward continuing to find the net at an unbelievable clip.

In the 10th minute of the match, Kennedy Brown pushed up the far side of the penalty box, serving in a ball that found Wendlandt in front of the goal.

Wendlandt punched a sliding kick in that found the back of the net, the only goal scored by either side in the match.

"The best part of tonight was when the final buzzer went off and we knew we were the champions, that thing that we wanted so badly finally came true," Wndlandt said. "That was my favorite part, realizing that we are finally champions again."

STAT OF THE MATCH #1

25-2 – the score differential for the Bears at home in 2018, improving to 9-0 at Betty Lou Mays Field this season.

STAT OF THE MATCH #2

10 – the home wins for Baylor in 2018, the first undefeated home slate since 2012 and the most home wins in a regular season in program history.

STAT OF THE MATCH #3

2 – the number of Big 12 titles for Baylor (tournament in 2017, regular season in 2018), the first time in program history the Bears have won back-to-back titles.

NOTES

Baylor won its fourth overall Big 12 title, including back-to-back championships under Paul Jobson. The Bears have won two regular season titles (1998 and 2018) and two tournament titles (2012 and 2017).

Baylor and Oklahoma met for the 23rd time, with the Bears improving to 10-7-6 in the series and 5-0-2 under head coach Paul Jobson.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt earned her 10th solo shutout of the season and the 19th of her collegiate career. She closes the regular season with just one goal allowed at home in 2018.

Camryn Wendlandt scored her team-best ninth goal of the season, the 11th of her collegiate career.

Her goal stood as her fifth game-winner on the season, with all five coming in Big 12 play.

Kennedy Brown collected an assist on Wendlandt's goal, her first of the season and just the second in her career.

The Bears continue to score at a clip that ranks them among the most productive offenses in the country, scoring at least one goal for 19-straight matches, the longest streak to start a season since the program's 1996 inaugural season (scored in all 21 matches).

Baylor honored nine seniors and graduating student-athletes, recognizing Kennedy Brown, Jackie Crowther, Haley Foster, Julie James, Sarah King, Ariel Leach, Hannah Parrish, Lauren Piercy, and Kylie Ross in postgame presentations.

WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor will look to repeat its tournament title and sweep the 2018 Big 12 trophies, kicking off its run in the 2018 Big 12 Soccer Championship on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 11:30 a.m. versus No. 8 seed Iowa State.

RELATED: 5 of the most prolific scorers this women's college soccer season