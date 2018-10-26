Women’s soccer upsets: 5 top-20 teams fall, No. 6 Santa Clara survives in dramatic fashion

Kansas was one of five teams to knock off top-20 teams in a wild Thursday of women's college soccer action.

There is certainly no shortage of drama In the final week of the regular season for Division I women’s soccer with five ranked teams losing by a narrow 1-0 result and No. 6 Santa Clara needing overtime to preserve a shot at an outright conference championship.

Miami, Kansas and No. 15 Texas A&M needed extra time to finish off their stunning victories against No. 9 Florida State, No. 13 West Virginia and No. 14 South Carolina, respectively. No. 7 Vanderbilt was beaten at Ole Miss and No. 17 Texas lost to Texas Tech in the final minutes of the second half.

The Mountaineers (11-4-3, 7-2 Big-12) might have had the most shocking result of the night. On home turf, it looked promising that they would at least clinch a share of the Big-12 regular-season title with a win. However, the Jayhawks (11-5-2, 5-4) ended any chance of that when Katie McClure scored the game-winner eight minutes into the overtime period.

With a win, West Virginia would have tied the Baylor Bears for the regular-season title, which won Thursday against Oklahoma to claim the outright conference championship.

Seventh-ranked Vanderbilt (15-2-1, 8-1-1 SEC) had already clinched the SEC championship, but the loss to the Rebels (12-6-1, 6-3-1) ended its chance at an unbeaten conference record. Haleigh Stackpole drove a free kick inside the far post in the 12th minute for the game’s only goal.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Ally Watt’s header in the 100th minute gave the Aggies (15-3-1, 6-3-1) the overtime victory on the road against the Gamecocks (6-3-1) to secure the third spot in the SEC tournament. The two teams will meet again in the SEC quarterfinals Tuesday.

Down in Coral Gables, Florida, a rivalry game on senior night had all the makings of an upset. Yet, against the Seminoles (12-4-2, 5-4-1 ACC), freshman Mallory Olsson was the one that delivered the sensational overtime goal in the 97th minute.

Throughout all the chaos, Santa Clara (15-2-1, 6-1 WCC) somehow survived in a thrilling 2-1 overtime win at San Diego. The Broncos scored in the first minute of regulation then didn’t find the back of the net until the first minute of overtime when Skylar Smith sealed the victory to set up a winner-take-all WCC regular-season title match against BYU on Saturday.

